Betty Brinn Children’s Museum executive director to retire

Fern Shupeck has led museum for 21 years

by

April 05, 2019, 10:10 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/betty-brinn-childrens-museum-executive-director-to-retire/

Longtime Betty Brinn Children’s Museum executive director Fern Shupeck announced she will retire in May.

Shupeck has led the museum for 21 years.

“As hard as it is for me to leave the museum that I love and have helped to build over the last 21 years, now is the right time for me to do so,” Shupeck said. “It has been my honor to lead the museum through the significant changes and growth that our organization has seen during my tenure. I feel confident that I am leaving the organization in capable hands to build on our history of success, including our very important focus on outreach.”

The museum’s board of directors will lead a search for a replacement executive director and expects to appoint an interim executive director soon.

The museum serves annually 250,000 children and adults, including 85,000 through its community outreach initiatives.

During Shupeck’s tenure, the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum launched its own exhibit building business, making them in-house and selling or renting them to museums, libraries and science centers throughout North America.

In 2018, the museum opened a new lab in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood to house its exhibit development operation, makerspace initiatives and a teacher training.

Museum leaders are also mulling the possibility of relocating from its current building at 929 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Shupeck’s retirement is effective May 3.

“We celebrate all that Fern has done to advance Betty Brinn Children’s Museum as a leader in early childhood education,” said Jessie Lochmann Allen, president of the board of directors. “Our museum is growing and thriving, which is a credit not only to Fern and her many accomplishments, but to the strength and passion of the entire museum team. We are very grateful for Fern’s years of devotion to the children and families in Milwaukee and its surrounding communities, and we wish her well in her next chapter.”

Longtime Betty Brinn Children’s Museum executive director Fern Shupeck announced she will retire in May.

Shupeck has led the museum for 21 years.

“As hard as it is for me to leave the museum that I love and have helped to build over the last 21 years, now is the right time for me to do so,” Shupeck said. “It has been my honor to lead the museum through the significant changes and growth that our organization has seen during my tenure. I feel confident that I am leaving the organization in capable hands to build on our history of success, including our very important focus on outreach.”

The museum’s board of directors will lead a search for a replacement executive director and expects to appoint an interim executive director soon.

The museum serves annually 250,000 children and adults, including 85,000 through its community outreach initiatives.

During Shupeck’s tenure, the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum launched its own exhibit building business, making them in-house and selling or renting them to museums, libraries and science centers throughout North America.

In 2018, the museum opened a new lab in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood to house its exhibit development operation, makerspace initiatives and a teacher training.

Museum leaders are also mulling the possibility of relocating from its current building at 929 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Shupeck’s retirement is effective May 3.

“We celebrate all that Fern has done to advance Betty Brinn Children’s Museum as a leader in early childhood education,” said Jessie Lochmann Allen, president of the board of directors. “Our museum is growing and thriving, which is a credit not only to Fern and her many accomplishments, but to the strength and passion of the entire museum team. We are very grateful for Fern’s years of devotion to the children and families in Milwaukee and its surrounding communities, and we wish her well in her next chapter.”

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How far will the Milwaukee Bucks advance in the NBA playoffs?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Big bucks: Fiserv’s $22 billion deal

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Brexit: How it still will likely impact your portfolio
Brexit: How it still will likely impact your portfolio

Eventually, the markets, investors, and everyday people will have to come to grips with the decisions made in the U.K.

by Dave Spano

Open data is essential to fixing health care
Open data is essential to fixing health care

Lack of data sharing is a key reason why we are not seeing improvements

by Jim Mueller

Department of Labor proposes new changes to overtime law
Department of Labor proposes new changes to overtime law

The proposed rule would make more than a million additional American workers eligible for overtime

by Laurie Meyer

Apprenticeship: A Wisconsin tradition
Apprenticeship: A Wisconsin tradition

Many employers don't realize they, too, can be a part of this great tradition

by Karen Morgan

Consolidation in health care, disruption coming soon?
Consolidation in health care, disruption coming soon?

Local and national insurers are continuing to partner, innovate and adapt

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Waukesha 2035 - presented by BizTimes Media
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

04/26/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

04/12/20198:00 am-10:00 am

6 Secrets to Creating a Business That Works
Reefpoint Brew House

04/17/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm

Waukesha 2035 - presented by BizTimes Media
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

04/26/20197:00 am-11:00 am

2019 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/08/20197:30 am-5:00 pm

2019 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/08/20197:30 am-5:00 pm