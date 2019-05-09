Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga to perform at Fiserv Forum

Regional Mexican band Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, better known as Banda MS, will perform at Fiserv Forum on Friday, Nov. 1, the Milwaukee Bucks announced today.

The show is part of the group’s “Con todas las fuerzas” tour, which kicks off in September in New York City as the first-ever regional Mexican band performance at Madison Square Garden.

Tickets for the Milwaukee show go on sale to the general public on May 17 and are available for purchase at Fiserv Forum’s website.

Banda MS was formed in 2003 in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico by brothers Sergio and Alberto Lizárraga. The 16-member group has topped regional Mexican charts in both Mexico and the U.S., and earlier this year won three Billboard Latin Music Awards, including Top Latin Album of the Year and Mexican Regional Artist of the Year.

In addition, the Bucks have booked Flip Orley, a comedian and hypnotist, to perform in the arena’s top-floor Panorama Club on Saturday, June 29. It will be the first-ever comedy show in the space.

Orley, who has appeared on “The Today Show” and “Entertainment Tonight,” is scheduled for two shows– an earlier show at 5:30 p.m. for people of all ages and a later show 9 p.m. for adults at 21 and older.

Tickets for the shows are on sale now at Fiserv Forum’s website.

“We are very excited to welcome Flip Orley to Fiserv Forum,” said T.J. Sagen, event programming manager at Fiserv Forum. “We look forward to offering a wide variety of events, such as comedy, in the Panorama Club and in other unique, intimate spaces in the arena.”

Fiserv Forum, which opened to the public Aug. 26, has hosted a variety of award-winning artists including The Killers, for the arena’s grand opening show on Sept. 4, and most recently, Godsmack. So far, 50 concerts, shows and special events have been announced for the venue, including 41 within its first 12 months of operation.

By comparison, the Bradley Center hosted 21 concerts during its busiest fiscal year, which was from July 1, 2007 to June 30, 2008, said a spokesperson, adding the arena was home to four, sometimes five home teams, which limited its availability for hosting concerts and other special events.

The upcoming lineup at Fiserv Forum includes:

P!nk, May 2

Cher, May 12

New Kids on the Block, June 12

Pentatonix, June 18

Carrie Underwood, June 20

Shawn Mendes, June 25

Flip Orley, June 29

Ariana Grande, July 5

Mary J. Blige and Nas, July 30

John Mayer, Aug. 6

Backstreet Boys, Sept. 11

Jonas Brothers, Sept. 17

The Black Keys, Oct. 4

Miranda Lambert, Oct. 18

Elton John, Oct. 19

Banda MS, Nov. 1

Celine Dion, Nov. 3

Jurassic World Live Tour, Nov. 7 to 10

The Chainsmokers, Nov. 12