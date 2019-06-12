Ascension sponsors club level at ballpark for Milwaukee Milkmen

Ascension Southeast Wisconsin Hospital – Franklin Campus will be the sponsor for a club seating level at Routine Field, the ballpark under construction at The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin.

Routine Field will be the home of the Milwaukee Milkmen, an independent minor league baseball team, and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee baseball team. The first game at the ballpark, for the Milkmen, will be on June 24.

At Routine Field, the Ascension club will be located at the top level of the stadium behind home plate and features both indoor and outdoor spectator space in an enclosed and roof shaded space on the grandstand.

An Ascension Club level ticket will include an all-you-can-eat-and-drink package, providing spectators access to a menu of premium fare not offered with a general admission ticket. The tickets are $65 with beer and $60 with soda.

“We’re proud to partner with Ascension Franklin, a consistent supporter of the hometown we share,” said Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures, the developer for the ballpark, The Rock and the surrounding Ballpark Commons development. “The Ascension Club Level will be just another example of their roots in the community and commitment to their neighbors in Franklin.”

The Ascension Club Level is among many off-field attractions at the new Routine Field including the Leinenkugel’s Hop Yard, located at field level on the 3rd base line, and the Luxe Golf Bays, located at the 1st and 3rd base line level. A Leinenkugel’s Hop Yard ticket also includes an all-you-can-eat-and-drink package, with the exception of a few items, for $35 including alcohol and $30 without alcohol.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.