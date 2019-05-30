10 Wisconsin golf courses rank in Golf Digest’s Top 100 Public Courses list

State ties with Michigan for second most, behind California

by

May 29, 2019, 10:48 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/10-wisconsin-golf-courses-rank-in-golf-digests-top-100-public-courses-list/

Wisconsin has 10 golf courses that made Golf Digest’s newest list of “America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses”.

California, with 11 golf courses on the list, is the only state with more than Wisconsin. Michigan also has 10 courses on the list.

The Wisconsin golf courses that made the list are:

  • 3. Whistling Straits (Straits course)
  • 9. Erin Hills
  • 15. Blackwolf Run (River course)
  • 18. Sand Valley
  • 27. Mammoth Dunes
  • 43. Whistling Straits (Irish course)
  • 44. SentryWorld
  • 57. Blackwolf Run (Meadow Valleys course)
  • 58. The Golf Courses of Lawsonia (Links course)
  • 69. Troy Burne Golf Course

Wisconsin’s success on Golf Digest’s list is “amazing to say the least” said Joe Stadler, executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Golfers’ Association. Stadler continued to explain that Wisconsin’s rise in the golf fame is due to “a number of factors since the courses on the list are so different.” Stadler cites “world renowned architects,” Wisconsin’s “great system of PGA professionals and GCSAA members that create great experiences for the players,” and that “Wisconsin residents love to play golf. Our passion is unsurpassed.”

Some of the Wisconsin courses have hosted major championship tournaments. Whistling Straits hosted the PGA Championship three times and will host the 2020 Ryder Cup. Erin Hills was the site of the 2017 U.S. Open and will host the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open. Blackwolf Run hosted the 1998 and 2012 U.S. Women’s Opens.

The tournaments have brought attention to Wisconsin’s best golf courses and attracted golfers from around the country to travel to Wisconsin in hopes of experiencing the famed courses for themselves.

The newest Wisconsin golf course stars are the Sand Valley, which opened in 2017, and Mammoth Dunes, which opened in 2018, courses at Sand Valley Golf Resort, developed near Nekoosa by Mike Keiser, renowned for developing Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon. Sand Valley has become a major destination in its own right for high-end golf excursions.

SentryWorld in Stevens Point is famous for its “Flower Hole”. Petunias, snapdragons, marigolds, geraniums and other annuals surround the par 3 16th hole and are treated as lateral hazards.

The last Wisconsin course on the Golf Digest list is the Troy Burne Golf Course in Hudson. The course is known for its tough, contoured greens.

Wisconsin has 10 golf courses that made Golf Digest’s newest list of “America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses”.

California, with 11 golf courses on the list, is the only state with more than Wisconsin. Michigan also has 10 courses on the list.

The Wisconsin golf courses that made the list are:

  • 3. Whistling Straits (Straits course)
  • 9. Erin Hills
  • 15. Blackwolf Run (River course)
  • 18. Sand Valley
  • 27. Mammoth Dunes
  • 43. Whistling Straits (Irish course)
  • 44. SentryWorld
  • 57. Blackwolf Run (Meadow Valleys course)
  • 58. The Golf Courses of Lawsonia (Links course)
  • 69. Troy Burne Golf Course

Wisconsin’s success on Golf Digest’s list is “amazing to say the least” said Joe Stadler, executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Golfers’ Association. Stadler continued to explain that Wisconsin’s rise in the golf fame is due to “a number of factors since the courses on the list are so different.” Stadler cites “world renowned architects,” Wisconsin’s “great system of PGA professionals and GCSAA members that create great experiences for the players,” and that “Wisconsin residents love to play golf. Our passion is unsurpassed.”

Some of the Wisconsin courses have hosted major championship tournaments. Whistling Straits hosted the PGA Championship three times and will host the 2020 Ryder Cup. Erin Hills was the site of the 2017 U.S. Open and will host the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open. Blackwolf Run hosted the 1998 and 2012 U.S. Women’s Opens.

The tournaments have brought attention to Wisconsin’s best golf courses and attracted golfers from around the country to travel to Wisconsin in hopes of experiencing the famed courses for themselves.

The newest Wisconsin golf course stars are the Sand Valley, which opened in 2017, and Mammoth Dunes, which opened in 2018, courses at Sand Valley Golf Resort, developed near Nekoosa by Mike Keiser, renowned for developing Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon. Sand Valley has become a major destination in its own right for high-end golf excursions.

SentryWorld in Stevens Point is famous for its “Flower Hole”. Petunias, snapdragons, marigolds, geraniums and other annuals surround the par 3 16th hole and are treated as lateral hazards.

The last Wisconsin course on the Golf Digest list is the Troy Burne Golf Course in Hudson. The course is known for its tough, contoured greens.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which social media platform do you use the most for business?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Baumgartner gets things done

Bravo! Entrepreneur: Lifetime Achievement Award winner

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn
How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn

A simple three-step process that generates very strong results without a large time commitment and advertising money

by Tom Wolf

Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage
Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage

A win-win solution that provides opportunities for students and fresh talent for businesses

by Laura Derpinghaus

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

05/31/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

06/06/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm