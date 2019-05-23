Zimmerman Architectural Studios names Raasch as new CEO

Outgoing CEO Stroik to remain as director of client services

May 23, 2019, 12:29 PM

Zimmerman Architectural Studios Inc. has named Steve Raasch as its new chief executive officer, the Milwaukee-based design firm announced this week.

Raasch, the current president of Zimmerman, succeeds Dave Stroik, who led the firm since being named president and CEO in 1999. Zimmerman is one of Wisconsin’s oldest architecture firms and employs 110 people, according to a news release.

The release states Raasch was chosen to replace Stroik, who is retiring from the job, because of his innovative approach and commitment to client service.

“He is a champion of the firm and has an incredible connection with employees and clients,” Stroik said in a statement.

Raasch has more than 30 years of experience in architectural planning, design and project management, and has focused on health care-related projects for more than two decades. His clients include Froedtert Health, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Aurora Healthcare, Rogers Hospital, Milwaukee County and Marshfield Clinic.

He has served as president of Zimmerman since April 2018, and since has been a key figure in the firm’s renewed focus on the commercial, industrial and mixed-use segments.

Stroik will stay on at the firm as director of client services, where he will assist in marketing, profitability and client-satisfaction efforts. He joined Zimmerman in 1975.

Zimmerman is headquartered at 2122 W. Mt. Vernon Ave., in the former Milwaukee Gas Light Co. campus in the Menomonee Valley. The firm plans to buy the four-building campus, which includes the City Lights Brewing Co. facility, for $7.4 million.

