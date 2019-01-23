R.A. Smith to open Milwaukee office

Will be located in Walker's Point neighborhood

by

January 23, 2019, 11:08 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/architecture-engineering/r-a-smith-to-open-milwaukee-office/

Brookfield-based engineering consulting firm R.A. Smith Inc. will open an office in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood this spring, the company announced.

Chris Hitch, Tom Mortensen and Luke Haas will work out of R.A. Smith’s office in Milwaukee. (Credit: raSmith)

The new office, to be located at 221 S. Second St., will open in March. According to a news release, three people will start out working at the office full time, though the company plans to more staff there in the near future.

Tom Mortenson, site planner and professional landscape architect, is leading the Milwaukee office. Chris Hitch, civil engineer and senior project manager, and Luke Haas, professional landscape architect, will also work out of the new location.

They will focus their efforts on providing urban planning, site planning, site design, landscape architecture and green infrastructure design services to public- and private-sector clients. Additional services to be offered from the new office include structural engineering, transportation and traffic engineering, municipal engineering, GIS, ecological services, land surveying, LiDAR (3D laser scanning), UAS (unmanned aircraft systems) and construction services.

R.A. Smith’s announcement of a new Milwaukee office comes roughly one year after it announced in late 2017 that it was opening a new office in Mount Pleasant. That new location was opened to meet an anticipated increase in demand created by Foxconn Technology Group’s decision to locate in the village.

Do you support a sales tax increase to pay for numerous Milwaukee County capital projects including the Milwaukee Public Museum, Mitchell Park Domes, parks and others?

Slowdown ahead

Economic Trends 2019

