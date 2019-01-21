Olejniczak promoted to president of Harwood Engineering

Succeeds Conrad Ettmayer

by

January 21, 2019, 11:20 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/architecture-engineering/olejniczak-promoted-to-president-of-harwood-engineering/

Milwaukee-based architectural engineering design consulting firm Harwood Engineering Constultants Inc. announced that it has promoted Tom Olejniczak to president of the firm.

Olejniczak

Olejniczak succeeds Conrad Ettmayer, who had been president of the firm since 2007.

Olejniczak joined Harwood Engineering in 2005 and launched the firm’s civil engineering consulting services.

He will continue in his role as the firm’s civil engineering leader and as president will also assume responsibility for the firm’s overall design vision, operations and strategic planning.

