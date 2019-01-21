Olejniczak promoted to president of Harwood Engineering

Milwaukee-based architectural engineering design consulting firm Harwood Engineering Constultants Inc. announced that it has promoted Tom Olejniczak to president of the firm.

Olejniczak succeeds Conrad Ettmayer, who had been president of the firm since 2007.

Olejniczak joined Harwood Engineering in 2005 and launched the firm’s civil engineering consulting services.

He will continue in his role as the firm’s civil engineering leader and as president will also assume responsibility for the firm’s overall design vision, operations and strategic planning.