National architecture firm SmithGroup opens Milwaukee office in Historic Third Ward

Director of firm's Madison location will also lead Milwaukee office

by

June 21, 2019, 1:07 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/architecture-engineering/national-architecture-firm-smithgroup-opens-milwaukee-office-in-historic-third-ward/

National design firm SmithGroup has opened an office in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, marking its 14th U.S. location and its 15th worldwide, SmithGroup announced on Friday.

The firm’s Milwaukee office is located in the historic Saddlery Building at 233 N. Water St. The new office will be led by Bill Patek, SmithGroup vice president who also serves as director of the firm’s Madison location, according to a news release.

Cassie Goodwin, a principal with SmithGroup who specializes in multi-disciplinary urban design and waterfront project, has relocated from the Madison office and will serve as a key member of the Milwaukee leadership team.

In all, four people will work in the Milwaukee office to start out, though the company expects to eventually grow that number to about 15.

The new office is part of the firm’s strategy to strengthen its network in the Great Lakes region, which also includes operations in Madison, Chicago, Detroit and Ann Arbor, Michigan.

SmithGroup’s clients across southeastern Wisconsin include Milwaukee County, the city of Racine, Milwaukee Public Schools, Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District and Marquette University. Projects the firm has worked on include Lakeshore State Park, Lake Vista in Oak Creek and the 69th Street Center public plaza in Wauwatosa.

“This office will enable us to extend that talent and expertise to other southeastern Wisconsin organizations looking for unique design solutions,” Patek said in the release.

The opening of its office in Milwaukee continues a pattern of steady growth SmithGroup has seen in the last couple of years, managing partner Russ Sykes said.

“In the past two years we have made great strides to diversify our geographic presence by adding offices in San Diego, Boston, Pittsburgh and Denver,” Sykes said in the release. “We are glad to add Milwaukee to that list and look forward to the opportunity to better serve our current clients in southeastern Wisconsin.”

National design firm SmithGroup has opened an office in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, marking its 14th U.S. location and its 15th worldwide, SmithGroup announced on Friday.

The firm’s Milwaukee office is located in the historic Saddlery Building at 233 N. Water St. The new office will be led by Bill Patek, SmithGroup vice president who also serves as director of the firm’s Madison location, according to a news release.

Cassie Goodwin, a principal with SmithGroup who specializes in multi-disciplinary urban design and waterfront project, has relocated from the Madison office and will serve as a key member of the Milwaukee leadership team.

In all, four people will work in the Milwaukee office to start out, though the company expects to eventually grow that number to about 15.

The new office is part of the firm’s strategy to strengthen its network in the Great Lakes region, which also includes operations in Madison, Chicago, Detroit and Ann Arbor, Michigan.

SmithGroup’s clients across southeastern Wisconsin include Milwaukee County, the city of Racine, Milwaukee Public Schools, Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District and Marquette University. Projects the firm has worked on include Lakeshore State Park, Lake Vista in Oak Creek and the 69th Street Center public plaza in Wauwatosa.

“This office will enable us to extend that talent and expertise to other southeastern Wisconsin organizations looking for unique design solutions,” Patek said in the release.

The opening of its office in Milwaukee continues a pattern of steady growth SmithGroup has seen in the last couple of years, managing partner Russ Sykes said.

“In the past two years we have made great strides to diversify our geographic presence by adding offices in San Diego, Boston, Pittsburgh and Denver,” Sykes said in the release. “We are glad to add Milwaukee to that list and look forward to the opportunity to better serve our current clients in southeastern Wisconsin.”

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is the outlook for your business for the second half of 2019?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Rites of passage

Family-owned BILTRITE has staying power

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/13/20197:30 am-9:30 am

3HAG workshop at Carroll University
Carroll University

06/25/20198:00 am-11:30 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
Strategic Business Center

07/11/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm

PEAK Speaker Series
Sussex Civic Center

07/18/20197:00 am-9:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

07/18/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Challenger Event Honoring Chris & John McDermott
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/16/201910:30 am-8:30 pm