First batch of entrepreneurs selected for ‘Project Pitch It’

Season three set to air Feb. 9

January 23, 2019, 12:09 PM

The “Project Pitch It” season three moguls.

Season three of entrepreneurial pitch show “Project Pitch It” will premiere at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9 on WISN-TV Channel 12.

Entrepreneurs from 24 Wisconsin startups will appear on the “Shark Tank”-style show during eight episodes this season. Cardinal Stritch University’s Stritch Hub for Innovation and Community Engaged Learning, which administers the program, has announced the first batch of entrepreneurs selected for season three. They are:

The entrepreneurs will pitch their startup companies to southeastern Wisconsin business moguls, who will decide which prizes to award them. Peggy Ann, the founder of Milwaukee-based concierge move management company LifeMoves, a new presenting sponsor of the show, will come on as a new mogul this season. The three other moguls returning to “Project Pitch It” to serve as judges are Stuck co-founder Jerry Jendusa, attorney David Gruber and former Nevada Corp. president Deborah Allen.

The next batch of entrepreneurs who will appear on season three will be announced on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

BizTimes Media is a sponsor of “Project Pitch It.”

