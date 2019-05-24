Entrepreneurs and investors rub elbows at Cardinal Stritch

‘Project Pitch It’ alumni take advantage of introductions

by

May 24, 2019, 1:20 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/advertising-marketing-media/entrepreneurs-and-investors-rub-elbows-at-cardinal-stritch/

A group of Wisconsin entrepreneurs who appeared on the third season of television show “Project Pitch It” were introduced to Milwaukee-area investors at Cardinal Stritch University on Thursday.

Eight companies that won the show’s Pitch In Award took part in a forum of investors and experts in marketing, finance and networking. It was hosted by “Project Pitch It” business moguls Peggy Ann, Jerry Jendusa, David Gruber and Debbie Allen, who judged the startups’ pitches on the show.

The entrepreneur participants were:

The Milwaukee company illustrates anatomical images of the body on shirts and posters that are sold online, at events and in more than 40 stores nationwide to promote body positivity through art. Artery Ink is working with nurses at Froedtert Hospital, Advocate Aurora and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin to use custom images for patient education.

Natkin and Ramirez were networking at the event to seek connections to the medical field.

The Sussex social entrepreneurial charity was started 10 years ago by Stromberg, a 47-year veteran of the can industry. The company’s mission is to raise money for water projects in disadvantaged communities worldwide by selling canned water.

At the Pitch In event, CannedWater4Kids was seeking funding or sponsorship, as well as introductions to partners with the infrastructure and regional distribution capabilities to help control shipping costs.

Madison-based Curate has developed artificial intelligence software used to gather information from public municipal meeting minutes and agendas to provide construction firms with early information about construction projects for which they may want to submit a bid.

At the event, Willis was seeking investors for a $1 million seed round it is currently raising. Willis said the company has just 30% to go to meet its goal. With the capital, Curate plans to finance its national expansion.

Milwaukee-based ONKOL manufactures a smart hub that can be connected to a variety of devices that keep a caregiver and family in the loop on a senior’s health.

At the event, Cayle was seeking to meet those who could connect him to contract manufacturers or distributors, as well as seeking investors for a $500,000 convertible note to finance ONKOL’s next production run. The company also plans to raise a $2.5 million Series B round of funding soon, to add more employees and make more units, he said.

Milwaukee’s Permyt offers a platform to automate municipal permit application and issuance.

On Thursday, Konieczka was seeking an investor or partner who could both provide a $150,000 capital infusion and help garner political influence with a municipality.

Middleton-based RoWheels developed a patented technology that makes it easier for wheelchair users to propel their wheelchair forward.

At the event, it was seeking investors for a $3.2 million Series A1 round.

The Oconomowoc company makes a battery-powered lightbulb that can provide up to three hours of light after a power outage. When power is restored, the battery recharges itself.

At the event, Lutz was seeking investors for a seed round of $300,000 to $500,000. She was also seeking sales and marketing expertise, and connections to a retail buyer or TV shopping network.

Milwaukee-based Top Note uses fruit juice, bitters and botanical essences to make tonic sodas that work well as cocktail mixers.

At the event, Pellettieri was seeking introductions to angel investors. It is working to raise $750,000 in an angel round. She passed around samples of her products for the experts to taste and fielded questions from them.

“We’ve looked at alcohol businesses before, which this is not, but we found the celebrity angle of that, we were looking to invest in Armand de Brignac…and the reason it took off was because JayZ was a 50% investor. Is there any celebrity opportunities with your product?” asked David Bauer from Lubar & Co.

“For something like this where you don’t want to have any true affinity with just one liquor or spirit brand. You want to have more affinity with influencer bartenders and the bartender world,” Pellettieri responded.

Among the other finance experts at the event was Lori Craig, senior vice president and market executive at PNC Wealth Management, who was providing advice to entrepreneurs on how to be bankable. She said bankers are there to help business owners.

“You should expect more and not be intimidated by your banker and ask for help and guidance,” Craig said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A group of Wisconsin entrepreneurs who appeared on the third season of television show “Project Pitch It” were introduced to Milwaukee-area investors at Cardinal Stritch University on Thursday.

Eight companies that won the show’s Pitch In Award took part in a forum of investors and experts in marketing, finance and networking. It was hosted by “Project Pitch It” business moguls Peggy Ann, Jerry Jendusa, David Gruber and Debbie Allen, who judged the startups’ pitches on the show.

The entrepreneur participants were:

The Milwaukee company illustrates anatomical images of the body on shirts and posters that are sold online, at events and in more than 40 stores nationwide to promote body positivity through art. Artery Ink is working with nurses at Froedtert Hospital, Advocate Aurora and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin to use custom images for patient education.

Natkin and Ramirez were networking at the event to seek connections to the medical field.

The Sussex social entrepreneurial charity was started 10 years ago by Stromberg, a 47-year veteran of the can industry. The company’s mission is to raise money for water projects in disadvantaged communities worldwide by selling canned water.

At the Pitch In event, CannedWater4Kids was seeking funding or sponsorship, as well as introductions to partners with the infrastructure and regional distribution capabilities to help control shipping costs.

Madison-based Curate has developed artificial intelligence software used to gather information from public municipal meeting minutes and agendas to provide construction firms with early information about construction projects for which they may want to submit a bid.

At the event, Willis was seeking investors for a $1 million seed round it is currently raising. Willis said the company has just 30% to go to meet its goal. With the capital, Curate plans to finance its national expansion.

Milwaukee-based ONKOL manufactures a smart hub that can be connected to a variety of devices that keep a caregiver and family in the loop on a senior’s health.

At the event, Cayle was seeking to meet those who could connect him to contract manufacturers or distributors, as well as seeking investors for a $500,000 convertible note to finance ONKOL’s next production run. The company also plans to raise a $2.5 million Series B round of funding soon, to add more employees and make more units, he said.

Milwaukee’s Permyt offers a platform to automate municipal permit application and issuance.

On Thursday, Konieczka was seeking an investor or partner who could both provide a $150,000 capital infusion and help garner political influence with a municipality.

Middleton-based RoWheels developed a patented technology that makes it easier for wheelchair users to propel their wheelchair forward.

At the event, it was seeking investors for a $3.2 million Series A1 round.

The Oconomowoc company makes a battery-powered lightbulb that can provide up to three hours of light after a power outage. When power is restored, the battery recharges itself.

At the event, Lutz was seeking investors for a seed round of $300,000 to $500,000. She was also seeking sales and marketing expertise, and connections to a retail buyer or TV shopping network.

Milwaukee-based Top Note uses fruit juice, bitters and botanical essences to make tonic sodas that work well as cocktail mixers.

At the event, Pellettieri was seeking introductions to angel investors. It is working to raise $750,000 in an angel round. She passed around samples of her products for the experts to taste and fielded questions from them.

“We’ve looked at alcohol businesses before, which this is not, but we found the celebrity angle of that, we were looking to invest in Armand de Brignac…and the reason it took off was because JayZ was a 50% investor. Is there any celebrity opportunities with your product?” asked David Bauer from Lubar & Co.

“For something like this where you don’t want to have any true affinity with just one liquor or spirit brand. You want to have more affinity with influencer bartenders and the bartender world,” Pellettieri responded.

Among the other finance experts at the event was Lori Craig, senior vice president and market executive at PNC Wealth Management, who was providing advice to entrepreneurs on how to be bankable. She said bankers are there to help business owners.

“You should expect more and not be intimidated by your banker and ask for help and guidance,” Craig said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Congress be permitted to review President Trump's tax returns?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Want talent? Where’s your office?

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn
How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn

A simple three-step process that generates very strong results without a large time commitment and advertising money

by Tom Wolf

Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage
Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage

A win-win solution that provides opportunities for students and fresh talent for businesses

by Laura Derpinghaus

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

05/31/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

06/06/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm