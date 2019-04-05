Brewers, partners expected to announce July 3 fireworks show sponsorship

The Milwaukee Brewers and other partners are expected to announce a plan Saturday to save the July 3 Milwaukee lakefront fireworks show, which has been at risk of being cancelled this year without a sponsor.

Milwaukee County Parks has sought a sponsor of the show since U.S. Bank announced that the 2018 event would be its last.

The Brewers on Friday announced a press conference will be held tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. at Miller Park to announce “plans to continue a community tradition.”

According to a report from WISN-TV Channel 12, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee, Milwaukee County Parks confirmed that the news conference is about saving the July 3 lakefront fireworks show. It will be co-hosted by the team, Brewers star Christian Yelich, Milwaukee County and “partners,” the media advisory said.

The 45-minute fireworks show costs about $350,000 to put on. The annual event has drawn tens of thousands of visitors annually to Milwaukee’s lakefront for an early Independence Day celebration.

Milwaukee County Parks, which hosts firework viewers at Veterans Park, began talks with area businesses immediately after U.S. Bank announced it was discontinuing its sponsorship. However, Guy Smith, executive director at Milwaukee County Parks, released a statement in late February saying “time is running out, and there’s a real possibility that the July 3 fireworks display may not return.”

U.S. Bank and its predecessor First Wisconsin have funded the fireworks display for nearly 40 years.