Branding agency moves offices from Waukesha to downtown Milwaukee

The design and brand agency Concept Envy has moved its offices from Waukesha into the Spaces coworking office space at 1433 N. Water St.

Zach Beaman, founder and creative director of Concept Envy, said the company officially settled into the new space on June 17. It moved from its former offices at 804 N. Grand Ave. in downtown Waukesha.

Six of the company’s nine full-time employees are working out of its Milwaukee office. Beaman said the others work in the firm’s other location in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“First and foremost, we certainly want to be in the most emerging atmosphere available to us,” Beaman said of the move to downtown Milwaukee. “We’re really excited about what Milwaukee is doing right now and the direction it’s headed. So we want to be down here and want to support Milwaukee.”

He added the move will also help the firm in its efforts to recruit talent.

Concept Envy has dedicated offices in the Spaces Milwaukee office, which in total accounts for 43,000 square feet on the fourth and fifth floors of the 115,600-square-foot building. Spaces is a subsidiary of the International Workplace Group, formerly known as Regus. The company announced it would open its first Wisconsin location at 1433 N. Water St. in May 2018.

Developed by Wauwatosa-based Wangard Partners, the downtown office building is a combined new construction and redevelopment project of the former Laacke & Joys building. It is anchored by Bader Rutter, which moved its headquarters downtown from Brookfield.

Founded in 2009, Concept Envy is a creative digital agency focused on developing brands, building websites, designing graphics, producing videos and activating campaigns.

The firm is the latest of a growing number of companies that have moved their offices to downtown Milwaukee, as profiled in a recent BizTimes Milwaukee cover story.