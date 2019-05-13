BizTimes Milwaukee wins Press Club Awards

BizTimes Milwaukee received three awards in the Milwaukee Press Club’s annual Excellence in Wisconsin Journalism contest. The awards were announced at the annual Gridiron Awards Dinner on Friday, May 10, at The Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

Reporter Arthur Thomas took home two of those awards. He received a silver award in the “Best Business Story or Series” category for his Oct. 1, 2018 cover story “Seeing Green,” which looked at how some southeastern Wisconsin businesses are finding opportunities from the growing cannabis market.

Thomas also received a bronze award in the “Best Multi-Story Coverage of a Single Feature Topic or Event” category for his ongoing coverage of Foxconn. Thomas has now won three awards for his coverage of Foxconn, last year winning a Press Club award and an award in the national Alliance of Area Business Publishers (AABP) competition.

BizTimes Milwaukee art director Shelly Tabor and graphic designer Alex Schneider received a bronze award for “Best Overall Design” in the Magazine Design category.