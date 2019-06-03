Kurt Gresens named managing partner of Wipfli

Succeeds Rick Dreher as leader of accounting firm

by

June 03, 2019, 9:00 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/accounting/kurt-gresens-named-managing-partner-of-wipfli/

Kurt Gresens is the new leader of Wauwatosa-based accounting and professional services firm Wipfli LLP.

Gresens, 49, succeeds Rick Dreher as managing partner. He has worked at Wipfli for his entire 27-year career, most recently as overall practice partner, managing its service lines in advisory, assurance and tax. Gresens has been a partner since 2006 and was elected to the board of directors in 2013. Gresens holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and is a certified management accountant, certified public accountant and chartered global management accountant.

Dreher, 59, has served as managing partner since August 2006, and before that spent three years as tax director at Wipfli. He has led the firm through a fast-paced series of mergers over the past few years that have expanded its national reach.

Wipfli managing partners serve four-year terms, and cannot continue past age 60, under its partnership agreement.

Kelly Fisher, who leads Wipfli’s tax practice, has been appointed practice partner as Gresens departs the role. Dreher will remain with Wipfli to aid in the transition.

“His role will be continued support in terms of transition as well as external activities in the marketplace and in our profession,” Gresens said. “He will continue to be an integral part of our team.”

Gresens is based in Green Bay, and will continue to work from the Green Bay office under the firm’s decentralized management structure. He said his previous role will aid in his new job.

“When I was transitioning out of the practice partner role, even before that, I had worked with clients in the manufacturing and distribution industry,” Gresens said. “In my … role as practice partner, I had the ability to especially understand what the client’s needs are, what their expectations are for high-quality service.”

Dreher said this succession plan has been in place for more than a year.

“Over the years, Kurt and Kelly have played roles in the strategic growth and direction of the firm, and we are very confident in their ability to take Wipfli to the next level,” he said.

Kurt Gresens is the new leader of Wauwatosa-based accounting and professional services firm Wipfli LLP.

Gresens, 49, succeeds Rick Dreher as managing partner. He has worked at Wipfli for his entire 27-year career, most recently as overall practice partner, managing its service lines in advisory, assurance and tax. Gresens has been a partner since 2006 and was elected to the board of directors in 2013. Gresens holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and is a certified management accountant, certified public accountant and chartered global management accountant.

Dreher, 59, has served as managing partner since August 2006, and before that spent three years as tax director at Wipfli. He has led the firm through a fast-paced series of mergers over the past few years that have expanded its national reach.

Wipfli managing partners serve four-year terms, and cannot continue past age 60, under its partnership agreement.

Kelly Fisher, who leads Wipfli’s tax practice, has been appointed practice partner as Gresens departs the role. Dreher will remain with Wipfli to aid in the transition.

“His role will be continued support in terms of transition as well as external activities in the marketplace and in our profession,” Gresens said. “He will continue to be an integral part of our team.”

Gresens is based in Green Bay, and will continue to work from the Green Bay office under the firm’s decentralized management structure. He said his previous role will aid in his new job.

“When I was transitioning out of the practice partner role, even before that, I had worked with clients in the manufacturing and distribution industry,” Gresens said. “In my … role as practice partner, I had the ability to especially understand what the client’s needs are, what their expectations are for high-quality service.”

Dreher said this succession plan has been in place for more than a year.

“Over the years, Kurt and Kelly have played roles in the strategic growth and direction of the firm, and we are very confident in their ability to take Wipfli to the next level,” he said.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which social media platform do you use the most for business?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Baumgartner gets things done

Bravo! Entrepreneur: Lifetime Achievement Award winner

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn
How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn

A simple three-step process that generates very strong results without a large time commitment and advertising money

by Tom Wolf

Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage
Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage

A win-win solution that provides opportunities for students and fresh talent for businesses

by Laura Derpinghaus

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

06/06/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

3HAG workshop at Carroll University
Carroll University

06/25/20198:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am