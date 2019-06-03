Kurt Gresens named managing partner of Wipfli

Kurt Gresens is the new leader of Wauwatosa-based accounting and professional services firm Wipfli LLP.

Gresens, 49, succeeds Rick Dreher as managing partner. He has worked at Wipfli for his entire 27-year career, most recently as overall practice partner, managing its service lines in advisory, assurance and tax. Gresens has been a partner since 2006 and was elected to the board of directors in 2013. Gresens holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and is a certified management accountant, certified public accountant and chartered global management accountant.

Dreher, 59, has served as managing partner since August 2006, and before that spent three years as tax director at Wipfli. He has led the firm through a fast-paced series of mergers over the past few years that have expanded its national reach.

Wipfli managing partners serve four-year terms, and cannot continue past age 60, under its partnership agreement.

Kelly Fisher, who leads Wipfli’s tax practice, has been appointed practice partner as Gresens departs the role. Dreher will remain with Wipfli to aid in the transition.

“His role will be continued support in terms of transition as well as external activities in the marketplace and in our profession,” Gresens said. “He will continue to be an integral part of our team.”

Gresens is based in Green Bay, and will continue to work from the Green Bay office under the firm’s decentralized management structure. He said his previous role will aid in his new job.

“When I was transitioning out of the practice partner role, even before that, I had worked with clients in the manufacturing and distribution industry,” Gresens said. “In my … role as practice partner, I had the ability to especially understand what the client’s needs are, what their expectations are for high-quality service.”

Dreher said this succession plan has been in place for more than a year.

“Over the years, Kurt and Kelly have played roles in the strategic growth and direction of the firm, and we are very confident in their ability to take Wipfli to the next level,” he said.