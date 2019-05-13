Jeff Pierce

Chief executive officer | Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Wipfli LLP

10000 W. Innovation Drive, Suite 250, Wauwatosa

wipflifinancial.com

Industry: Financial services | Employees: 80

Jeff Pierce started his new role as CEO of Wipfli Financial Advisors in February. A native of Spokane, Washington, and most recently having lived in Austin, Texas, Pierce was introduced to Wisconsin in the most appropriate of ways. “My first night in Milwaukee it snowed 11 inches,” he said of his first visit to the Cream City.

Even so, Pierce, a dad to two young daughters, said he and his wife were excited to see the rivers and ponds that were frozen over, with kids skating and playing hockey on them.

The thing he looks forward to most at Wipfli Financial is working with the “great young talent that’s passionate” on his team of 80 employees. He said the team is filled with hardworking people that have bought in to the vision of helping people with their financial lives.

“Early on I always knew I wanted to do something in the financial services realm,” Pierce said, adding that his sources of inspiration included ’80s Hollywood movies depicting Wall Street and his father, who was a head of finance for a public utility company.

The two most important things Pierce said he’s learned in his career are to listen and to operate with a high level of honesty and transparency. He said someone can learn a lot if they truly listen to colleagues, and if they show respect to others, it’s often reciprocated and appreciated.

Pierce said he loves spending his spare time with his family, especially in the outdoors.

He likes his coffee black.