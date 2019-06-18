Three Wisconsin residents on Forbes’ list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women

Three Wisconsin residents are included in Forbes magazine’s 2019 list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women. That’s tied with Florida for the fifth most (California has the most with 38).

There are 80 women on the Forbes list. Here are the Wisconsin residents who made the list:

Other women with Wisconsin ties who made the list include former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer (35), with a net worth of $620 million; and Kendra Scott (40), with a net worth of $550 million.

Scott, a native of Kenosha and founder of the Kendra Scott jewelry line, will return to Wisconsin to keynote TEMPO Milwaukee’s Leadership Event on Wednesday, Oct. 2.