Finalists selected for Governor’s Business Plan Contest

Thirteen finalists have been selected from among 200 entries in the 16th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest.

The tech startups will pitch their companies to a panel of judges at the Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference next week in Milwaukee. They are:

The contest began in January and contestants have been through three rounds of judging by about 100 judges. Entries are accepted in Advanced Manufacturing, Business Services, Information Technology and Life Sciences categories.

The Governor’s Business Plan Contest finalists, who have submitted their full business plans for review, will pitch their business ideas on June 4, and the winners will be announced on June 5. They will share a number of prizes from sponsors, including cash, office space, legal assistance, information technology consulting, marketing, prototyping, web design and event space.

The Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference, hosted by the Wisconsin Technology Council, will be held June 4 and 5 at Venue42, 1130 N. Ninth St. in The Brewery complex. For more information or to register, visit the conference website.