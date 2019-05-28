Finalists selected for Governor’s Business Plan Contest

Thirteen finalists have been selected from among 200 entries in the 16th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest.
The tech startups will pitch their companies to a panel of judges at the Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference next week in Milwaukee. They are:
- Madison-based Auto-Scope, John Guequierre. The company would pair artificial intelligence with a digital otoscope to help diagnose middle ear infections.
- Madison-based Blexx Technology LLC, Erin Tenderholdt. Created a device that would quickly sanitize and disintegrate hypodermic needles.
- Monona-based DarkAero Inc., River Karls. An aircraft kit manufacturer focused on speed, range and efficiency.
- Kronenwetter-based ERbin, Michelle Goetsch. The digital recycling education platform aims to make the process easier for consumers.
- Madison-based GrowthChart Records Inc., Patricia Wooldridge. Developed technology to allow child care centers to record voice documentation.
- River Falls-based Impact Sports LLC, Joshua Cleveland. The company has created a prototype of a more flexible football helmet based on an infant’s head.
- Shorewood-based SafeLi LLC, Carol Hirschmugl. Has secured a patent to produce graphene-based materials that would disrupt the lithium-ion battery market.
- Viroqua-based Seedlinked, Nicolas Enjalbert. A platform to connect growers and plant breeders.
- Janesville-based Simply Solutions 2. Mark Schweiger. An herbal wellness product developer.
- Fond du Lac-based Skip and Co. Maritime, Robert Carsey. A maritime training and captain’s licensing course provider.
- Fitchburg-based SpayVac for Wildlife, Thomas D’Orazio. Has developed contraceptive vaccines for humane wildlife population control.
- Middleton-based Voximetry LLC, Joe Grudzinski. Focused on commercializing improvements in nuclear medicine dosimetry.
- Madison-based Zero Barrier LLC, Evan Wolfenden. The company has two patents pending for its metal 3D printing factory to remove barriers to mass production for small manufacturers.
The contest began in January and contestants have been through three rounds of judging by about 100 judges. Entries are accepted in Advanced Manufacturing, Business Services, Information Technology and Life Sciences categories.
The Governor’s Business Plan Contest finalists, who have submitted their full business plans for review, will pitch their business ideas on June 4, and the winners will be announced on June 5. They will share a number of prizes from sponsors, including cash, office space, legal assistance, information technology consulting, marketing, prototyping, web design and event space.
The Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference, hosted by the Wisconsin Technology Council, will be held June 4 and 5 at Venue42, 1130 N. Ninth St. in The Brewery complex. For more information or to register, visit the conference website.
Thirteen finalists have been selected from among 200 entries in the 16th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest.
The tech startups will pitch their companies to a panel of judges at the Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference next week in Milwaukee. They are:
- Madison-based Auto-Scope, John Guequierre. The company would pair artificial intelligence with a digital otoscope to help diagnose middle ear infections.
- Madison-based Blexx Technology LLC, Erin Tenderholdt. Created a device that would quickly sanitize and disintegrate hypodermic needles.
- Monona-based DarkAero Inc., River Karls. An aircraft kit manufacturer focused on speed, range and efficiency.
- Kronenwetter-based ERbin, Michelle Goetsch. The digital recycling education platform aims to make the process easier for consumers.
- Madison-based GrowthChart Records Inc., Patricia Wooldridge. Developed technology to allow child care centers to record voice documentation.
- River Falls-based Impact Sports LLC, Joshua Cleveland. The company has created a prototype of a more flexible football helmet based on an infant’s head.
- Shorewood-based SafeLi LLC, Carol Hirschmugl. Has secured a patent to produce graphene-based materials that would disrupt the lithium-ion battery market.
- Viroqua-based Seedlinked, Nicolas Enjalbert. A platform to connect growers and plant breeders.
- Janesville-based Simply Solutions 2. Mark Schweiger. An herbal wellness product developer.
- Fond du Lac-based Skip and Co. Maritime, Robert Carsey. A maritime training and captain’s licensing course provider.
- Fitchburg-based SpayVac for Wildlife, Thomas D’Orazio. Has developed contraceptive vaccines for humane wildlife population control.
- Middleton-based Voximetry LLC, Joe Grudzinski. Focused on commercializing improvements in nuclear medicine dosimetry.
- Madison-based Zero Barrier LLC, Evan Wolfenden. The company has two patents pending for its metal 3D printing factory to remove barriers to mass production for small manufacturers.
The contest began in January and contestants have been through three rounds of judging by about 100 judges. Entries are accepted in Advanced Manufacturing, Business Services, Information Technology and Life Sciences categories.
The Governor’s Business Plan Contest finalists, who have submitted their full business plans for review, will pitch their business ideas on June 4, and the winners will be announced on June 5. They will share a number of prizes from sponsors, including cash, office space, legal assistance, information technology consulting, marketing, prototyping, web design and event space.
The Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference, hosted by the Wisconsin Technology Council, will be held June 4 and 5 at Venue42, 1130 N. Ninth St. in The Brewery complex. For more information or to register, visit the conference website.
Comments