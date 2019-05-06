Streetcar expansion proposal draws criticism from pair of aldermen

Donovan, Borkowski urge residents to voice their opposition

by

May 06, 2019, 1:03 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/ideas/government-politics/streetcar-expansion-proposal-draws-criticism-from-pair-of-aldermen/

Familiar critics of the Hop are also voicing opposition to a recently announced spending plan that would further extend the streetcar system into other nearby neighborhoods, and are urging residents to let their voices be heard by elected leaders.

The streetcar headed southbound along North Broadway. Behind it is 600 N. Broadway, the site of developer Charles Bailey’s proposed 62-room boutique hotel.

Last week, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett unveiled a $46.8 million package that would finance the construction of an extension of the streetcar line up to the Wisconsin Center and also put money toward preliminary engineering work for a three-mile expansion to the Bronzeville and Walker’s Point neighborhoods.

The proposal, which needs Common Council approval, will be introduced early this month for consideration in the next council cycle. It has the backing of a number of aldermen and groups such as the Historic King Drive Business Improvement District No. 8.

This morning, long-time streetcar skeptics aldermen Bob Donovan and Mark Borkowski said they are similarly opposed to the plan to further extend it. In a joint statement, the two urged residents who feel the same to voice their opposition to their colleagues in the Common Council.

Borkowski and Donovan note in the statement that city infrastructure, such as alleys and street lamps, as well as services such as the police department and libraries, are in need of resources even as Barrett and others are pushing to spend more money on the Hop.

“To our friends and neighbors throughout Milwaukee who will never know a moment’s benefit from the Milwaukee Streetcar, please know that we hear you and share your frustration with an administration that has chosen to ignore you,” they said.

Similarly, Alderman Tony Zielinski called the proposal “a financially irresponsible initiative.” He said the money could be better spent on things like addressing potholes or updating the city’s snow plowing equipment.

Zielinski, who is running for mayor in 2020, said if he were elected he would assemble a team to figure out how to best handle the situation.

Alderman Robert Bauman, who supports the streetcar and the proposed extension plans, said these arguments have been made by streetcar opponents since the project was first proposed about a decade ago.

Bauman said that residents have had the opportunity in two elections since then, one in 2012 and another in 2016, to vote for or against elected leaders who were in favor of the streetcar.

“This same argument has been made consistently,” he said, of pitting other city services against the streetcar project. “We’ve tried to rebut that argument with fact and policy and logic. Some folks will never be convinced.”

Bauman said in particular he favors the idea of extending the streetcar into the Bronzeville neighborhood. The proposed route would terminate at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and North Avenue. He said this route has “tremendous potential to take advantage of renewal that is already taking place in the Bronzeville neighborhood.”

However, the planned extension southward, which would stop at the intersection of First Street and Pittsburgh Avenue, doesn’t go far enough into Walker’s Point, he added. Bauman said he agrees with his colleague Alderman José Pérez, who last week argued the streetcar should instead be extended to 6th Street and National Avenue.

In a statement last week, Alderman Russell Stamper said that continuing the streetcar would also mean more job opportunities for the community, noting that construction of the current route captured 38% minority contractor participation.

“We see the streetcar extensions bringing a constant buzz of job opportunities for the community in construction and the trades, and those jobs will benefit families, businesses and neighborhoods across our city,” he said.

Familiar critics of the Hop are also voicing opposition to a recently announced spending plan that would further extend the streetcar system into other nearby neighborhoods, and are urging residents to let their voices be heard by elected leaders.

The streetcar headed southbound along North Broadway. Behind it is 600 N. Broadway, the site of developer Charles Bailey’s proposed 62-room boutique hotel.

Last week, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett unveiled a $46.8 million package that would finance the construction of an extension of the streetcar line up to the Wisconsin Center and also put money toward preliminary engineering work for a three-mile expansion to the Bronzeville and Walker’s Point neighborhoods.

The proposal, which needs Common Council approval, will be introduced early this month for consideration in the next council cycle. It has the backing of a number of aldermen and groups such as the Historic King Drive Business Improvement District No. 8.

This morning, long-time streetcar skeptics aldermen Bob Donovan and Mark Borkowski said they are similarly opposed to the plan to further extend it. In a joint statement, the two urged residents who feel the same to voice their opposition to their colleagues in the Common Council.

Borkowski and Donovan note in the statement that city infrastructure, such as alleys and street lamps, as well as services such as the police department and libraries, are in need of resources even as Barrett and others are pushing to spend more money on the Hop.

“To our friends and neighbors throughout Milwaukee who will never know a moment’s benefit from the Milwaukee Streetcar, please know that we hear you and share your frustration with an administration that has chosen to ignore you,” they said.

Similarly, Alderman Tony Zielinski called the proposal “a financially irresponsible initiative.” He said the money could be better spent on things like addressing potholes or updating the city’s snow plowing equipment.

Zielinski, who is running for mayor in 2020, said if he were elected he would assemble a team to figure out how to best handle the situation.

Alderman Robert Bauman, who supports the streetcar and the proposed extension plans, said these arguments have been made by streetcar opponents since the project was first proposed about a decade ago.

Bauman said that residents have had the opportunity in two elections since then, one in 2012 and another in 2016, to vote for or against elected leaders who were in favor of the streetcar.

“This same argument has been made consistently,” he said, of pitting other city services against the streetcar project. “We’ve tried to rebut that argument with fact and policy and logic. Some folks will never be convinced.”

Bauman said in particular he favors the idea of extending the streetcar into the Bronzeville neighborhood. The proposed route would terminate at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and North Avenue. He said this route has “tremendous potential to take advantage of renewal that is already taking place in the Bronzeville neighborhood.”

However, the planned extension southward, which would stop at the intersection of First Street and Pittsburgh Avenue, doesn’t go far enough into Walker’s Point, he added. Bauman said he agrees with his colleague Alderman José Pérez, who last week argued the streetcar should instead be extended to 6th Street and National Avenue.

In a statement last week, Alderman Russell Stamper said that continuing the streetcar would also mean more job opportunities for the community, noting that construction of the current route captured 38% minority contractor participation.

“We see the streetcar extensions bringing a constant buzz of job opportunities for the community in construction and the trades, and those jobs will benefit families, businesses and neighborhoods across our city,” he said.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state renegotiate its contract with Foxconn?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Milwaukee’s crumbling cultural assets

Funding solution needed for regional attractions

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Raising the bar on senior living
Raising the bar on senior living

Providers are continuing to revamp communities to meet demands

by Gene Guszkowski

Meet the modern apprenticeships
Meet the modern apprenticeships

The state of Wisconsin is expanding the apprenticeship model to new frontiers.

by Karen Morgan

Start early with Youth Apprenticeship
Start early with Youth Apprenticeship

A great investment for any Wisconsin business seeking qualified employees

by Karen Morgan

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Milwaukee Real Estate Breakfast for OneVillage Partners
The Wisconsin Club

05/14/20197:15 am-9:00 am

 Healthy Leaders, Healthy Community
Union Grove Municipal Building

05/15/201912:00 am-1:15 pm

2019 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Luncheon
Italian Community Center

05/15/201912:00 am

Building a High-Performing Culture
Westmoor Country Club

05/21/20198:00 am-10:00 am

5 Ways to Grow Your Profits 61%
Reefpoint Brew House

05/22/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm