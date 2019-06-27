State budget provision could boost Wisconsin Center expansion plans

Increases state's moral-obligation pledge on debt issued by convention center operator

by

June 26, 2019, 9:16 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/ideas/government-politics/state-budget-provision-could-boost-wisconsin-center-expansion-plans/

The state budget heading to Gov. Tony Evers’ desk includes a provision that would provide financial backing on bonding related to a possible expansion of the convention center in downtown Milwaukee.

Members of the Wisconsin Assembly passed a budget plan that increases by $100 million the state’s existing moral-obligation pledge for new debt issued by the Wisconsin Center District, the entity that oversees the Wisconsin Center convention space and other downtown event venues.

The increase means up to $300 million in bonding from WCD would be backed by the state. This backing is essentially a pledge by the state to appropriate money toward debt-service payments if the district ever was not able to do so for its bonding, said Steve Baas, senior vice president of governmental affairs and public policy of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce.

Baas noted the state has backed financing of other projects, such as the construction of Miller Park and work on Lambeau Field in Green Bay. There has also never been an instance in state history that the state has ended up having to pay as a result of it backing such financing.

“It doesn’t cost the state anything unless there’s a default on the project,” Baas said.

The move by state lawmakers makes it easier for WCD to put a financing deal together on the proposed expansion project by making it cheaper to borrow money.

“(It) causes the financial institutions to look more favorably at the entity that they’re providing funds to, because the state is saying we will be the back-stop that if, for some reason the WCD should not be able to make its payment, the state comes in,” Marty Brooks, WCD chief executive office, said.

Evers will still have to sign off on the state budget. However, Evers has indicated both publicly and in conversations with MMAC and others that he generally supports the convention center being expanded, said Baas.

“Every indication we’ve had from (Evers) is that he’d be supportive,” he said.

Beyond that, there are still a number of steps to be taken before the actual expansion work could begin. In May, WCD announced it had tapped Morgan Stanley as a financial consultant that would help the district craft a way to finance such an expansion, which would cost around $300 million.

Then there’s the business of hiring an architect and contractor on the project.

Even so, WCD officials have an idea of when they want to actually begin turning dirt. Brooks said that although nothing is set in stone, “we would hope that the project would start fourth quarter of 2020 or first quarter of 2021, (and) take about two years for completion.”

Under this timeline, so long as they had shovels in the ground on the project and could point to a specific expected completion date, the center district could start booking business in the entire expanded building somewhere around the first quarter of 2023.

“The next steps are for us are to secure an architect and construction manager, and once we have that we’ll know exactly what it is we’re building, how much exactly it’s going to cost, then have a real specific construction timeline,” Brooks said.

In 2017, a study found the convention center’s exhibit hall space should be expanded to 300,000 square feet. In addition, the study recommended meeting space be doubled and ballroom space should be expanded by 15,000 to 20,000 feet. In order to be successful, the convention center would also need 1,000 new hotel rooms within walking distance, the study said.

The state budget heading to Gov. Tony Evers’ desk includes a provision that would provide financial backing on bonding related to a possible expansion of the convention center in downtown Milwaukee.

Members of the Wisconsin Assembly passed a budget plan that increases by $100 million the state’s existing moral-obligation pledge for new debt issued by the Wisconsin Center District, the entity that oversees the Wisconsin Center convention space and other downtown event venues.

The increase means up to $300 million in bonding from WCD would be backed by the state. This backing is essentially a pledge by the state to appropriate money toward debt-service payments if the district ever was not able to do so for its bonding, said Steve Baas, senior vice president of governmental affairs and public policy of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce.

Baas noted the state has backed financing of other projects, such as the construction of Miller Park and work on Lambeau Field in Green Bay. There has also never been an instance in state history that the state has ended up having to pay as a result of it backing such financing.

“It doesn’t cost the state anything unless there’s a default on the project,” Baas said.

The move by state lawmakers makes it easier for WCD to put a financing deal together on the proposed expansion project by making it cheaper to borrow money.

“(It) causes the financial institutions to look more favorably at the entity that they’re providing funds to, because the state is saying we will be the back-stop that if, for some reason the WCD should not be able to make its payment, the state comes in,” Marty Brooks, WCD chief executive office, said.

Evers will still have to sign off on the state budget. However, Evers has indicated both publicly and in conversations with MMAC and others that he generally supports the convention center being expanded, said Baas.

“Every indication we’ve had from (Evers) is that he’d be supportive,” he said.

Beyond that, there are still a number of steps to be taken before the actual expansion work could begin. In May, WCD announced it had tapped Morgan Stanley as a financial consultant that would help the district craft a way to finance such an expansion, which would cost around $300 million.

Then there’s the business of hiring an architect and contractor on the project.

Even so, WCD officials have an idea of when they want to actually begin turning dirt. Brooks said that although nothing is set in stone, “we would hope that the project would start fourth quarter of 2020 or first quarter of 2021, (and) take about two years for completion.”

Under this timeline, so long as they had shovels in the ground on the project and could point to a specific expected completion date, the center district could start booking business in the entire expanded building somewhere around the first quarter of 2023.

“The next steps are for us are to secure an architect and construction manager, and once we have that we’ll know exactly what it is we’re building, how much exactly it’s going to cost, then have a real specific construction timeline,” Brooks said.

In 2017, a study found the convention center’s exhibit hall space should be expanded to 300,000 square feet. In addition, the study recommended meeting space be doubled and ballroom space should be expanded by 15,000 to 20,000 feet. In order to be successful, the convention center would also need 1,000 new hotel rooms within walking distance, the study said.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is the outlook for your business for the second half of 2019?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wish you were ‘beer’

Brewcations boost Milwaukee tourism industry

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/13/20197:30 am-9:30 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
Strategic Business Center

07/11/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm

PEAK Speaker Series
Sussex Civic Center

07/18/20197:00 am-9:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

07/18/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Challenger Event Honoring Chris & John McDermott
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/16/201910:30 am-8:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm