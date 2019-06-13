Joint Finance votes to include $10 million in state budget for MCW cancer research facility

Evers initially proposed $15 million

June 13, 2019, 12:32 PM

The Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee this week voted to include a $10 million State Building Commission grant in the state budget for a planned $100 million cancer research facility at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

The Republican-controlled budget-writing committee on Tuesday approved the funding, which is $5 million less than Gov. Tony Evers included in his initial state budget proposal.

MCW leaders unveiled plans in March to build a 150,000-square-foot cancer research facility on the college’s Wauwatosa campus. They said it would allow MCW to centralize its existing cancer research operations, accommodate its expansion plans and allow the college to better engage with community partners and research participants. The state funding would support the development, construction and equipping of the physical infrastructure.

“We are deeply grateful for the support and partnership with the State of Wisconsin on this exciting endeavor to transform the lives of children and adults affected by cancer,” said John Raymond, president and chief executive officer of MCW. “Creating a dedicated facility focused on cancer research will transform the future of cancer research in Wisconsin and beyond.”

The medical school anticipates hiring as many as 50 cancer researchers over the next five to seven years, who would work out of the facility. MCW has not unveiled the exact planned location of the new facility on its campus.

“The MCW community could not be more excited and humbled by the JFC’s confidence in MCW’s ability to create this visionary opportunity to accelerate discovery toward cancer treatments and cures, not only in Wisconsin, but everywhere,” said Joseph Kerschner, MCW Dean of the School of Medicine, provost and executive vice president. “MCW has a long-standing commitment to bringing new knowledge, and with this new hope, to patients and families affected by cancer and takes very seriously the opportunity and responsibility to steward the state’s investment.”

The biennial state budget requires approval from both houses of the legislature before being signed into law by Evers.

