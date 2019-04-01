Gov. Evers’ proposal to reform state’s marijuana laws

April 01, 2019, 2:47 AM

Gov. Tony Evers recently announced proposals to reform the state’s marijuana laws, including: legalization of medical marijuana; decriminalization of possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal use; and alignment of Wisconsin’s laws on CBD oil with federal standards. Some are concerned the moves would eventually lead to the full legalization of marijuana, even for recreational use.

Gov. Tony Evers
Democrat

Robin Vos Assembly Speaker (R-Rochester)

Medical use

TE: “As a cancer survivor, I know the side effects of a major illness can make everyday tasks a challenge. People shouldn’t be treated as criminals for accessing a desperately-needed medication that can alleviate their suffering.”

RV: “I’m open to medical marijuana when it’s prescribed by a doctor, but it has to be done in a targeted way without allowing recreational use.”

Decriminalize

TE: “Too many people, often persons of color, spend time in our criminal justice system just for possessing small amounts of marijuana. That doesn’t make our communities stronger or safer.”

RV: “There is no chance Republicans are going to go to recreational marijuana. They’re not going to decriminalize it so people can carry around bags of weed all over the state.”

Full legalization

TE: “We should let the people of Wisconsin decide with a statewide referendum. If the voters of Wisconsin agree, I would sign a legalization bill into law.”

RV: “When (Evers) came out in favor of legalization of marijuana, that’s one of the times when I said, ‘No way.’ That is not something the majority of the state has as its goal and its priority.”

