Rev-Up MKE returns for year four

Rev-Up MKE, the Near West Side Partners’ entrepreneurship pitch contest, is returning for a fourth year.

The program is now accepting applications through July 22. Finalists selected to pitch to a panel of judges at a Sept. 24 event at the Rave/Eagles Ballroom will be up for the grand prize: $10,000 cash, $25,000 of in-kind services and other support.

The goal of Rev-Up MKE is to bring economic development to the neighborhoods of Milwaukee’s Near West Side. The winner commits to locating his or her business in the area.

“The Near West Side is ready to welcome another generation of entrepreneurs to our growing neighborhood,” said Keith Stanley, executive director of NWSP. “We are excited to see continued interest from startups, organizations and businesses seeking to invest in Milwaukee, and bring new jobs and vibrancy to our commercial corridors.”

First- and second-year winners Pete’s Pops and Lisa Kaye Catering have each established storefronts on the Near West Side since the competition.