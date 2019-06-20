Rev-Up MKE returns for year four

Near West Side pitch contest now accepting applications

by

June 20, 2019, 1:50 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/ideas/entrepreneurship/rev-up-mke-returns-for-year-four/

Rev-Up MKE, the Near West Side Partners’ entrepreneurship pitch contest, is returning for a fourth year.

The program is now accepting applications through July 22. Finalists selected to pitch to a panel of judges at a Sept. 24 event at the Rave/Eagles Ballroom will be up for the grand prize: $10,000 cash, $25,000 of in-kind services and other support.

The goal of Rev-Up MKE is to bring economic development to the neighborhoods of Milwaukee’s Near West Side. The winner commits to locating his or her business in the area.

“The Near West Side is ready to welcome another generation of entrepreneurs to our growing neighborhood,” said Keith Stanley, executive director of NWSP. “We are excited to see continued interest from startups, organizations and businesses seeking to invest in Milwaukee, and bring new jobs and vibrancy to our commercial corridors.”

First- and second-year winners Pete’s Pops and Lisa Kaye Catering have each established storefronts on the Near West Side since the competition.

Rev-Up MKE, the Near West Side Partners’ entrepreneurship pitch contest, is returning for a fourth year.

The program is now accepting applications through July 22. Finalists selected to pitch to a panel of judges at a Sept. 24 event at the Rave/Eagles Ballroom will be up for the grand prize: $10,000 cash, $25,000 of in-kind services and other support.

The goal of Rev-Up MKE is to bring economic development to the neighborhoods of Milwaukee’s Near West Side. The winner commits to locating his or her business in the area.

“The Near West Side is ready to welcome another generation of entrepreneurs to our growing neighborhood,” said Keith Stanley, executive director of NWSP. “We are excited to see continued interest from startups, organizations and businesses seeking to invest in Milwaukee, and bring new jobs and vibrancy to our commercial corridors.”

First- and second-year winners Pete’s Pops and Lisa Kaye Catering have each established storefronts on the Near West Side since the competition.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is the outlook for your business for the second half of 2019?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Rites of passage

Family-owned BILTRITE has staying power

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/13/20197:30 am-9:30 am

3HAG workshop at Carroll University
Carroll University

06/25/20198:00 am-11:30 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
Strategic Business Center

07/11/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm

PEAK Speaker Series
Sussex Civic Center

07/18/20197:00 am-9:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

07/18/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Challenger Event Honoring Chris & John McDermott
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/16/201910:30 am-8:30 pm