Lift Up MKE trains women in tech

Company to host hackathon

by

April 07, 2019, 2:54 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/ideas/entrepreneurship/lift-up-mke-trains-women-in-tech/

Colleagues Jennifer Ketz, Cynthia Smith and Patricia Cabral-Mercado have formed a new company called Lift Up Careers LLC (dba Lift Up MKE) to train women re-entering the tech workforce.

The trio, who work together as a director, manager and architect in engineering, aim to help women who have taken time away from tech careers to raise children or take care of aging parents re-skill for leadership roles as they return to the workforce.

“All three of us have a strong passion for women in tech and just knowing where women are in the pendulum of holding positions in tech is really what’s driving us to make sure we have that equal opportunity,” Ketz said.

This professional training is needed because tech changes so rapidly, and because there are so few women in the field, she said. According to the National Center for Women & Information Technology, 26% of the tech workforce is women, and 56% of women leave midway through their careers in science, engineering and technology.

“We really feel that in order for us to be a tech hub, diversity and inclusion needs to be included at the table as we move forward,” Ketz said.

The trio plans to host three to four cohorts of its training program per year. The six-to-eight week program will be weekend-based, and the first class would start this fall. They plan to open applications in June.

Lift Up MKE also plans to host Milwaukee’s first all-female and nonbinary hackathon on May 4 and 5 at Ward4 in Milwaukee.

“A hackathon is where you have people come with ideas and at the hackathon you form teams around those ideas and you make them come alive within those two days,” she said.

The ideas could be an app or an IoT innovation, for example. Participants should have a tech background.

At the end of the weekend, the teams will present their creations to a panel of judges. The top invention will get $2,500, second place $1,500 and third place $500.

“Our goal is to actually bring women technologists together in creating that safe environment and that networking and that community for them to have the confidence to go back and continue to work in tech,” Ketz said.

Colleagues Jennifer Ketz, Cynthia Smith and Patricia Cabral-Mercado have formed a new company called Lift Up Careers LLC (dba Lift Up MKE) to train women re-entering the tech workforce.

The trio, who work together as a director, manager and architect in engineering, aim to help women who have taken time away from tech careers to raise children or take care of aging parents re-skill for leadership roles as they return to the workforce.

“All three of us have a strong passion for women in tech and just knowing where women are in the pendulum of holding positions in tech is really what’s driving us to make sure we have that equal opportunity,” Ketz said.

This professional training is needed because tech changes so rapidly, and because there are so few women in the field, she said. According to the National Center for Women & Information Technology, 26% of the tech workforce is women, and 56% of women leave midway through their careers in science, engineering and technology.

“We really feel that in order for us to be a tech hub, diversity and inclusion needs to be included at the table as we move forward,” Ketz said.

The trio plans to host three to four cohorts of its training program per year. The six-to-eight week program will be weekend-based, and the first class would start this fall. They plan to open applications in June.

Lift Up MKE also plans to host Milwaukee’s first all-female and nonbinary hackathon on May 4 and 5 at Ward4 in Milwaukee.

“A hackathon is where you have people come with ideas and at the hackathon you form teams around those ideas and you make them come alive within those two days,” she said.

The ideas could be an app or an IoT innovation, for example. Participants should have a tech background.

At the end of the weekend, the teams will present their creations to a panel of judges. The top invention will get $2,500, second place $1,500 and third place $500.

“Our goal is to actually bring women technologists together in creating that safe environment and that networking and that community for them to have the confidence to go back and continue to work in tech,” Ketz said.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How far will the Milwaukee Bucks advance in the NBA playoffs?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Big bucks: Fiserv’s $22 billion deal

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Brexit: How it still will likely impact your portfolio
Brexit: How it still will likely impact your portfolio

Eventually, the markets, investors, and everyday people will have to come to grips with the decisions made in the U.K.

by Dave Spano

Open data is essential to fixing health care
Open data is essential to fixing health care

Lack of data sharing is a key reason why we are not seeing improvements

by Jim Mueller

Department of Labor proposes new changes to overtime law
Department of Labor proposes new changes to overtime law

The proposed rule would make more than a million additional American workers eligible for overtime

by Laurie Meyer

Apprenticeship: A Wisconsin tradition
Apprenticeship: A Wisconsin tradition

Many employers don't realize they, too, can be a part of this great tradition

by Karen Morgan

Consolidation in health care, disruption coming soon?
Consolidation in health care, disruption coming soon?

Local and national insurers are continuing to partner, innovate and adapt

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Waukesha 2035 - presented by BizTimes Media
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

04/26/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

04/12/20198:00 am-10:00 am

6 Secrets to Creating a Business That Works
Reefpoint Brew House

04/17/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm

Waukesha 2035 - presented by BizTimes Media
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

04/26/20197:00 am-11:00 am

2019 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/08/20197:30 am-5:00 pm

2019 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/08/20197:30 am-5:00 pm