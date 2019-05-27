Even after topping Inc. 5000, entrepreneurship doesn’t get any easier

Bravo! Entrepreneur: featured speaker

by

May 27, 2019, 1:18 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/ideas/entrepreneurship/even-after-topping-inc-5000-entrepreneurship-doesnt-get-any-easier/

Madison-based logistics technology startup SwanLeap is the fastest-growing company in America, with 90 employees and a new headquarters double the size of its previous office.

Managing a larger company is still just as difficult, but now with attorneys, joked Brad Hollister, founder and chief executive officer of SwanLeap, which was No. 1 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the country with three-year growth of 75,000%.

“It’s not any easier than it was with two employees and no money. It’s the same,”
Hollister said.

As a startup with an entrepreneurial mindset, SwanLeap doesn’t always have internal processes in place and things can get a bit chaotic, he said. But it has been working this year to shore up external processes with clients, as well as internal systems such as in-house human resources.

“We’re running so fast that we really couldn’t focus on culture,” he said.

Hollister will reveal his tenets of success as the keynote speaker at the 2019 Bravo! Entrepreneur & I.Q. Awards at BizTimes Media’s BizExpo, a daylong conference which will be held at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on May 30. The awards will honor 21 of Milwaukee’s top entrepreneurs and innovators.

SwanLeap’s platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide transportation management, shipping technology, and freight and parcel auditing. Its goal is to streamline the supply chain using a technology that was not previously harnessed in logistics, Hollister said.

Founded as ClearView Audit LLC by Hollister and Jason Swanson from his Elkhart Lake basement in 2013, SwanLeap is quickly approaching $400 million in revenue. It has differentiated itself in the logistics technology space with practices such as lightning integration, Hollister said.

“What we’re looking at here is doing a one-day integration of an entire business system that normally can take up to a year or more with our competitors,” he said. “It’s exciting because it really drastically changes the industry.”

Topping the Inc. 5000 list was exciting for the company, but it also brought unexpected challenges, such as top employees being recruited away, Hollister said.

“Employees got visibility into our finances a little bit through the announcement and then they started to draw their own conclusions and make their own decisions based on the glimpse that they had access to,” he said. “It was a challenging time.”

SwanLeap has also been approached by many potential partners, and it can be overwhelming to find time to figure out which of them would be a fit, Hollister said.

“The positive aspect is the market validation. Breaking into the enterprise software space is a very difficult thing to do,” he said.

Now at about 90 employees, 50 of whom are in Madison, SwanLeap plans to hire about 20 developers in the near future to meet demand. To accommodate its growth, the company this spring was finishing renovations to double its office space to 20,000 square feet.

Hollister previously invested $200,000 in a logistics startup that failed. This one is different, he said, because he is more focused on the ease of integration and ease of use for the customer.

“I had to stop; I had to bail; I had to pull the rip cord. But the rip cord was actually our current business,” he said. “It took getting to that failure to find what our path really was.”

SwanLeap has also been cautious to grow by hiring to revenue and spending only on revenue, rather than taking on capital and potentially making irresponsible decisions, Hollister said. It did take on a small amount of capital from former Gov. Tommy Thompson.

Despite the challenges, Hollister plans to apply for the Inc. 5000 again this year. And SwanLeap expects to continue its international expansion and do something rare in its industry: rewrite its code from scratch.

Startups have growing pains, and failure will happen, but it’s important to learn to trust your employees to do what you hired them for, Hollister said.

“Whatever you did last month is not sacred. Just start over,” he said.

Madison-based logistics technology startup SwanLeap is the fastest-growing company in America, with 90 employees and a new headquarters double the size of its previous office.

Managing a larger company is still just as difficult, but now with attorneys, joked Brad Hollister, founder and chief executive officer of SwanLeap, which was No. 1 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the country with three-year growth of 75,000%.

“It’s not any easier than it was with two employees and no money. It’s the same,”
Hollister said.

As a startup with an entrepreneurial mindset, SwanLeap doesn’t always have internal processes in place and things can get a bit chaotic, he said. But it has been working this year to shore up external processes with clients, as well as internal systems such as in-house human resources.

“We’re running so fast that we really couldn’t focus on culture,” he said.

Hollister will reveal his tenets of success as the keynote speaker at the 2019 Bravo! Entrepreneur & I.Q. Awards at BizTimes Media’s BizExpo, a daylong conference which will be held at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on May 30. The awards will honor 21 of Milwaukee’s top entrepreneurs and innovators.

SwanLeap’s platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide transportation management, shipping technology, and freight and parcel auditing. Its goal is to streamline the supply chain using a technology that was not previously harnessed in logistics, Hollister said.

Founded as ClearView Audit LLC by Hollister and Jason Swanson from his Elkhart Lake basement in 2013, SwanLeap is quickly approaching $400 million in revenue. It has differentiated itself in the logistics technology space with practices such as lightning integration, Hollister said.

“What we’re looking at here is doing a one-day integration of an entire business system that normally can take up to a year or more with our competitors,” he said. “It’s exciting because it really drastically changes the industry.”

Topping the Inc. 5000 list was exciting for the company, but it also brought unexpected challenges, such as top employees being recruited away, Hollister said.

“Employees got visibility into our finances a little bit through the announcement and then they started to draw their own conclusions and make their own decisions based on the glimpse that they had access to,” he said. “It was a challenging time.”

SwanLeap has also been approached by many potential partners, and it can be overwhelming to find time to figure out which of them would be a fit, Hollister said.

“The positive aspect is the market validation. Breaking into the enterprise software space is a very difficult thing to do,” he said.

Now at about 90 employees, 50 of whom are in Madison, SwanLeap plans to hire about 20 developers in the near future to meet demand. To accommodate its growth, the company this spring was finishing renovations to double its office space to 20,000 square feet.

Hollister previously invested $200,000 in a logistics startup that failed. This one is different, he said, because he is more focused on the ease of integration and ease of use for the customer.

“I had to stop; I had to bail; I had to pull the rip cord. But the rip cord was actually our current business,” he said. “It took getting to that failure to find what our path really was.”

SwanLeap has also been cautious to grow by hiring to revenue and spending only on revenue, rather than taking on capital and potentially making irresponsible decisions, Hollister said. It did take on a small amount of capital from former Gov. Tommy Thompson.

Despite the challenges, Hollister plans to apply for the Inc. 5000 again this year. And SwanLeap expects to continue its international expansion and do something rare in its industry: rewrite its code from scratch.

Startups have growing pains, and failure will happen, but it’s important to learn to trust your employees to do what you hired them for, Hollister said.

“Whatever you did last month is not sacred. Just start over,” he said.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Congress be permitted to review President Trump's tax returns?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Baumgartner gets things done

Bravo! Entrepreneur: Lifetime Achievement Award winner

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn
How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn

A simple three-step process that generates very strong results without a large time commitment and advertising money

by Tom Wolf

Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage
Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage

A win-win solution that provides opportunities for students and fresh talent for businesses

by Laura Derpinghaus

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

05/31/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

06/06/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm