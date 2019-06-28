Wisconsin Lutheran College making campus upgrades with $5.2 million gift

Wisconsin Lutheran College is expanding its science building, enlarging the college’s fitness center and creating a sports performance center within its recreation complex this summer, thanks to a recent $5.2 million anonymous gift.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The college is adding three new labs in the lower level of Generac Hall, 612 Maywood Ave. The project will expand the size of the college’s anatomy and physiology labs, which are designed to provide more hands-on learning experiences.

“Approximately 30 percent of WLC students are pursuing careers in the health and life sciences,” said Daniel Johnson, president of Wisconsin Lutheran College. “To meet the growing need, the lower level of Generac Hall undergoing a complete transformation. “

Also in the lower level of Generac Hall, a new dedicated sport and exercise science lab will be equipped with assessment and analysis equipment, including a hydrostatic weighing tank, force plates and cycle ergometers. The college is also adding classrooms and two student gathering spaces as part of the buildout.

The college is also adding a new sports performance center, which will triple the size of the college’s current fitness center. It will also include new spaces focused on year-round training for golf, baseball and softball.

“Forty-five percent of WLC students participate in one of the college’s 18 NCAA Division III sports,” Johnson said. “With this generous gift, the college is expanding and improving the indoor athletic facilities at our Recreation Complex.”

Using funds from a separate gift, the college is also making improvements to the running track located inside Raabe Stadium at its Outdoor Athletic Center. The new Catalyst Track will provide an advanced polyurethane running surface.

The college said the new track will allow it to host a variety of collegiate, high school and community race events and give its students home field advantage for the 2020 NACC Championships.

The projects are expected to be completed in time for when students return in the fall.

Wisconsin Lutheran College said its enrollment has grown by more than 79% over the past 10 years. The college had a record-high 292 freshmen enrolled in 2018-19, which was a 26 percent increase from the previous year.