UCC launches $5 million campaign for new early learning academy

Has raised $1.5 million

by

May 06, 2019, 12:54 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/ideas/educationworkforce-development/ucc-launches-5-million-campaign-for-new-early-learning-academy/

The United Community Center went public Friday with a $5 million capital campaign to build a new 22,000-square-foot early learning academy on Milwaukee’s south side.

The new UCC Early Learning Academy is planned for a site next to the organization’s current childcare and learning center at 2210 W. Becher St.

UCC’s Bright Futures: Un Futuro Brillante Capital Campaign has raised $1.5 million since quietly launching in late 2018. The organization announced its campaign during a celebration for its 49th anniversary on Friday.

The new center will provide services to as many as 200 children, ages six weeks to three years old. Based on neighborhood demographics and current enrollment, the organization expects at least 85 percent of the children at the center to come from low-income families.

The organization plans to break ground in the fall, with the goal of completing construction and fundraising by spring 2020.

The main program goal of the UCC Early Learning Academy is to develop overall language, literacy, cognitive and social and emotional skills of low-income Latino children to get them on-track and kindergarten ready, the organization said. Plans for the building include having an on-site health center and indoor and outdoor play areas.

Last year, UCC completed construction on a new school building at 1038 S. 6th St. for Acosta Middle School, a technology and skilled trades-focused charter school. Enrollment at the school has tripled since it opened in 2016, and by the 2021-22 year, Acosta expects to have 250 students.

The organization also operates Bruce-Guadalupe Elementary School, a charter school for grades K4 through 8th grade, at 1028 S. 9th St.

The United Community Center went public Friday with a $5 million capital campaign to build a new 22,000-square-foot early learning academy on Milwaukee’s south side.

The new UCC Early Learning Academy is planned for a site next to the organization’s current childcare and learning center at 2210 W. Becher St.

UCC’s Bright Futures: Un Futuro Brillante Capital Campaign has raised $1.5 million since quietly launching in late 2018. The organization announced its campaign during a celebration for its 49th anniversary on Friday.

The new center will provide services to as many as 200 children, ages six weeks to three years old. Based on neighborhood demographics and current enrollment, the organization expects at least 85 percent of the children at the center to come from low-income families.

The organization plans to break ground in the fall, with the goal of completing construction and fundraising by spring 2020.

The main program goal of the UCC Early Learning Academy is to develop overall language, literacy, cognitive and social and emotional skills of low-income Latino children to get them on-track and kindergarten ready, the organization said. Plans for the building include having an on-site health center and indoor and outdoor play areas.

Last year, UCC completed construction on a new school building at 1038 S. 6th St. for Acosta Middle School, a technology and skilled trades-focused charter school. Enrollment at the school has tripled since it opened in 2016, and by the 2021-22 year, Acosta expects to have 250 students.

The organization also operates Bruce-Guadalupe Elementary School, a charter school for grades K4 through 8th grade, at 1028 S. 9th St.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state renegotiate its contract with Foxconn?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Milwaukee’s crumbling cultural assets

Funding solution needed for regional attractions

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Raising the bar on senior living
Raising the bar on senior living

Providers are continuing to revamp communities to meet demands

by Gene Guszkowski

Meet the modern apprenticeships
Meet the modern apprenticeships

The state of Wisconsin is expanding the apprenticeship model to new frontiers.

by Karen Morgan

Start early with Youth Apprenticeship
Start early with Youth Apprenticeship

A great investment for any Wisconsin business seeking qualified employees

by Karen Morgan

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Milwaukee Real Estate Breakfast for OneVillage Partners
The Wisconsin Club

05/14/20197:15 am-9:00 am

 Healthy Leaders, Healthy Community
Union Grove Municipal Building

05/15/201912:00 am-1:15 pm

2019 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Luncheon
Italian Community Center

05/15/201912:00 am

Building a High-Performing Culture
Westmoor Country Club

05/21/20198:00 am-10:00 am

5 Ways to Grow Your Profits 61%
Reefpoint Brew House

05/22/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm