Rocketship Public Schools buys school building on Milwaukee’s north side for $1 million

Rocketship Transformation Prep to move to former Blessed Savior Catholic School property

May 07, 2019, 1:11 PM

Redwood City, California-based charter school operator Rocketship Public Schools has purchased a former school building on Milwaukee’s north side from Blessed Savior Parish for $1 million, according to state records.

Rocketship Transformation Prep plans to move to 8607 W. Villard Ave.

Rocketship plans to move one of its schools, Rocketship Transformation Prep, to the property at 8607 Villard Ave. It formerly housed Blessed Savior Catholic School’s North Campus.

Rocketship Transformation Prep currently shares space with Silver Spring Neighborhood Center at 5460 N. 64th St. It serves students in grades K4 through third, with plans to grow to fifth grade.

Rocketship plans to open its new school building in August. The property has an assessed value of $1.27 million, according to city records.

Rocketship is a nonprofit public charter network of 19 elementary schools serving low-income communities in the Bay Area, Nashville, Washington, D.C. and Milwaukee.

It entered Milwaukee in 2013, when it opened Southside Community Prep at 3003 W. Cleveland Ave.

