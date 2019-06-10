On the catwalk

Jade Vue, a student at Mount Mary University, recently took the runway to model an original design by fellow student Shoua Xiong during the 51st annual Student Designer Fashion Show.

This year’s production included more than 60 creations from 33 sophomores, juniors and graduating seniors studying fashion design. Runway garments ranged from elegant ball gowns to edgy two-piece outfits, all designed to reflect the selected theme, “Unscripted: Off the Cuff.”

Xiong received the Jockey Best of Show Award, sponsored by Kenosha-based Jockey International Inc., for her designs.

Students in the merchandise management program spent an entire semester planning and executing the fashion show. Their responsibilities included promotion, stage design, hair and makeup, accessories and model selection.

The group took on the bulk of those efforts, but received guidance from fashion department faculty and industry veterans, including Donna Ricco, an acclaimed designer and Mount Mary alumna who returned last year as executive fellow in fashion.

The fashion show is the finale of CREO, an annual event series aimed at celebrating work produced by students throughout Mount Mary’s School of Arts & Design. CREO, meaning “to make, create, produce” in Latin, also includes two weeks of exhibitions from graduating seniors in graphic design, interior design and art therapy.