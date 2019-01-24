Marquette University will establish Institute for Women’s Leadership with $5 million gift

Marquette University has received a $5 million gift to establish a research-based institute focused on women’s leadership, Marquette University president Michael Lovell announced Wednesday.

The Thomas J. Rolfs Family Foundation, based in Nashotah, provided the funding for the new Institute for Women’s Leadership, which is expected to launch in the summer.

Lovell announced the gift during his annual presidential address Wednesday.

The new Institute for Women’s Leadership will help Marquette develop research to influence the national discussion on gender inequality, and enhance leadership and career development programming serving women on campus and in the community, the university said in an announcement.

“Gender equity and inclusive representation in the workforce and education at all levels are critical topics both nationally and within our campus community at Marquette,” Lovell said. “I am personally committed to raising the profile of female leaders on campus and ensuring we have the right support systems and leadership development opportunities available for emerging women leaders, and now we have an institution-wide commitment in the new Institute for Women’s Leadership.”

The institute will be overseen by the university’s Office of Research and Innovation. A faculty director will be named, and to-be-determined space on campus will be designated for the institute, the university said.