Marquette University receives $1 million gift to support first-generation college students

Will provide scholarships for College of Business Administration and journalism students

May 14, 2019, 10:35 AM

Marquette University has received a $1 million gift from alumnus Barry Cosgrove and his wife Ingrid to provide scholarships to first-generation college students in the College of Business Administration and journalism majors.

Cosgrove is one of the founders of DaVita dialysis centers and is currently chief executive officer and chairman of California-based Blackmore Partners. A first-generation college student, Cosgrove graduated from Marquette in 1979.

“The generosity of others gave me the opportunity to attend Marquette,” Cosgrove said. “Now, I’m happy to do the same for future students.”

While at Marquette, Cosgrove was a student in one of the nation’s first Educational Opportunity Programs, a federally funded program that provides assistance and support to low-income, first-generation and minority college students.

“Those who most often get caught in the struggle of higher education costs are the same students who most need a fair chance at the advantages of a Marquette education,” Cosgrove said. “My hope is that this scholarship provides low income, first-generation students a chance to build their skills and confidence. Their dreams are just as important and achievable as those who are fortunate to grow up in a more privileged environment.”

Marquette said its current student body is its most diverse yet. About one in five Marquette students is a first-generation college student, and a quarter are students of color.

The Marion Krug Cosgrove Endowed Scholarship will be named in memory of Cosgrove’s mother.

“Barry is another outstanding product of Marquette’s Educational Opportunity Program – a program that will soon celebrate its 50th anniversary,” said Michael Lovell, president of Marquette. “We’re grateful that he’s now creating opportunities for others, opening similar paths for students into the future.”

In April, the university recognized Cosgrove with its 2019 Alumni Professional Achievement Award.

