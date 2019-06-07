Marquette University professor awarded $1.4 million NIH grant

Marquette University and Medical College of Wisconsin researcher Taly Gilat-Schmidt was awarded a $1.4 million grant from the National Institutes of Health.

Gilat-Schmidt, an associate professor of biomedical engineering, is collaborating with University of Chicago professor Emil Sidky to develop a method of reducing inaccuracies in CT imaging caused by metal within the body — such as implants and orthopedic hardware — which can obscure images of organs and tissues.

“Oftentimes, metal implants can negatively alter CT images, making diagnosis challenging. Since CT scans are used to plan radiation therapy, these image degradations can lead to treatment inaccuracies,” Gilat-Schmidt said. “By using a validated algorithm, our work aims to reduce this variability to help doctors better diagnose and plan radiation treatment for patients.”

The research team includes Gilat-Schmidt, Sidky along with other representatives from the University of Chicago and the Department of Radiation Oncology at MCW.

“Her imaging research continues to draw well-deserved recognition among her peers and most importantly, her work is benefiting patient care outcomes,” said Kristina Ropella, Opus Dean of Marquette’s Opus College of Engineering.