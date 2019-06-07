Marquette University professor awarded $1.4 million NIH grant

Developing method to reduce inaccuracies in CT imaging

by

June 07, 2019, 9:38 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/ideas/educationworkforce-development/marquette-university-professor-awarded-1-4-million-nih-grant/

Marquette University and Medical College of Wisconsin researcher Taly Gilat-Schmidt was awarded a $1.4 million grant from the National Institutes of Health.

Gilat-Schmidt, an associate professor of biomedical engineering, is collaborating with University of Chicago professor Emil Sidky to develop a method of reducing inaccuracies in CT imaging caused by metal within the body — such as implants and orthopedic hardware — which can obscure images of organs and tissues.

“Oftentimes, metal implants can negatively alter CT images, making diagnosis challenging. Since CT scans are used to plan radiation therapy, these image degradations can lead to treatment inaccuracies,” Gilat-Schmidt said. “By using a validated algorithm, our work aims to reduce this variability to help doctors better diagnose and plan radiation treatment for patients.”

The research team includes Gilat-Schmidt, Sidky along with other representatives from the University of Chicago and the Department of Radiation Oncology at MCW.

“Her imaging research continues to draw well-deserved recognition among her peers and most importantly, her work is benefiting patient care outcomes,” said Kristina Ropella, Opus Dean of Marquette’s Opus College of Engineering.

Marquette University and Medical College of Wisconsin researcher Taly Gilat-Schmidt was awarded a $1.4 million grant from the National Institutes of Health.

Gilat-Schmidt, an associate professor of biomedical engineering, is collaborating with University of Chicago professor Emil Sidky to develop a method of reducing inaccuracies in CT imaging caused by metal within the body — such as implants and orthopedic hardware — which can obscure images of organs and tissues.

“Oftentimes, metal implants can negatively alter CT images, making diagnosis challenging. Since CT scans are used to plan radiation therapy, these image degradations can lead to treatment inaccuracies,” Gilat-Schmidt said. “By using a validated algorithm, our work aims to reduce this variability to help doctors better diagnose and plan radiation treatment for patients.”

The research team includes Gilat-Schmidt, Sidky along with other representatives from the University of Chicago and the Department of Radiation Oncology at MCW.

“Her imaging research continues to draw well-deserved recognition among her peers and most importantly, her work is benefiting patient care outcomes,” said Kristina Ropella, Opus Dean of Marquette’s Opus College of Engineering.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What should the state do to boost funds for road construction?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Baumgartner gets things done

Bravo! Entrepreneur: Lifetime Achievement Award winner

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn
How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn

A simple three-step process that generates very strong results without a large time commitment and advertising money

by Tom Wolf

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

3HAG workshop at Carroll University
Carroll University

06/25/20198:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Economic Outlook: 2020 and Beyond
Horton Group

10/17/20198:00 am-10:00 am