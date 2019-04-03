Herzing University plans fall opening for new Brookfield campus

Herzing University announced it will open its new Brookfield campus at the former Fresh Market grocery store building located next to Brookfield Square Mall in time for the fall semester.

The Menomonee Falls-based private nonprofit university operator is relocating from its current 15,000-square-foot campus at 555 S. Executive Drive to the 23,000-square-foot building at 15895 West Bluemound Road.

The larger building will allow the university to upgrade classrooms and common areas and expand its nursing labs and physical therapy assisting clinic, said Jarvis Racine, president of the Herzing-Brookfield Campus.

“This will allow our students to participate in more hands-on learning experiences while accommodating our future growth as we continue to address regional workforce demands,” Racine said.

Herzing has 45 full-time staff and instructors and about 250 students at its Brookfield campus. It offers degree programs in nursing, health care, business and information technology. Classes at the new campus will begin in September.

The university has been at its current campus since 2010. Landmark Credit Union is working on plans to move its headquarters from New Berlin to the current Herzing University Brookfield building.

The former Fresh Market building has been vacant since mid-2018. City officials applauded Herzing’s plans, saying the new location will enhance the redevelopment effort planned for Brookfield Square.

“Moving Herzing to Brookfield Square will help reinvigorate the area,” said Daniel Ertl, director of community development for the City of Brookfield. “We believe Herzing University will be additive to the new and exciting lifestyle offerings that Brookfield Square will create in 2019 and 2020.”

Construction is currently underway on the mall’s former Sears store site, which is being redeveloped to house a Marcus Theater Movie Tavern cinema and Chicago-based restaurant and entertainment center WhirlyBall.