Corporate sponsors back All-In Milwaukee with $1.35 million in funding, student mentorship

Since launching in September 2018, nonprofit organization All-In Milwaukee has raised $2.35 million to help low-income Milwaukee students complete college.

The family foundation of Darren Jackson, retired chief executive officer of Advance Auto Parts and a Marquette University alumnus, pledged to give $1 million to get the program off the ground at the time of its launch last fall. Since then, the organization has raised an additional $1.35 million, with support coming from Associated Bank, Robert W. Baird & Co., Brewers Community Foundation, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, HellermannTyton, Ramirez Family Foundation, the Milwaukee Bucks, Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Weyco Foundation.

All-In Milwaukee is designed to provide high-achieving Milwaukee students with support to help them navigate the financial, academic and social challenges of college, with the goal of helping them graduate and enter the Milwaukee workforce. The organization, led by executive director Allison Wagner, borrows from a model set by Minneapolis-based program Wallin Education Partners.

The organization’s first class of 40 students will receive more than $700,000 in financial aid over the next four years, along with advising and career development support through the program, Wagner said.

With the average Wisconsin college graduate incurring $32,000 in debt, the goal is for All-In Milwaukee students to graduate with half that amount of debt, Wagner said.

In addition to financial support, All-In Milwaukee donors have provided corporate mentors for the All-In cohort. The organization is also working with those companies to match students with summer internships after their freshman year of college.

Eligible students have high financial needs, an ACT score of 19 or higher, a 3.0 or higher GPA and a track record of service and leadership. Students in the first cohort come from 15 Milwaukee high schools, including a mix of public and choice schools. Nearly half of the students plan to attend Marquette University and another quarter are headed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Others are bound for Alverno College, Carroll University and UW-Milwaukee.