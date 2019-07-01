Carroll University’s founding business school dean departs

Steve Bialek, the founding dean of Carroll University’s school of business, has left the university.

A representative with the university confirmed Bialek is no longer employed by Carroll as of today, but did not provide details regarding the circumstances of his departure.

The university will immediately begin the search for a permanent dean. Julio Rivera, the university’s incoming William Yersin Endowed Professor in Business Analytics, has been appointed interim dean.

Carroll appointed Bialek as founding dean of its then newly-created School of Business in July 2017. At that time, Carroll’s former Department of Business, Economics and Accounting transitioned to officially become the School of Business, which offers seven majors and six minors, along with a graduate level MBA program.

In November 2018, the university announced the launch of its Analytics and Business Intelligence Consortium, a membership-based organization spearheaded by the business school that is aimed at helping organizations across various sectors engage with and manage big data.

Prior to his role at Carroll, Bialek was interim vice president of academics for the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He joined MSOE in 1990 and served as chair of MSOE’s Rader School of Business from 2006 to 2015.