Scale Up Milwaukee launches effort to narrow wealth gap

Rising Tide will help minority business owners

by

June 12, 2019, 11:33 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/ideas/economic-development/scale-up-milwaukee-launches-effort-to-narrow-wealth-gap/

Scale Up Milwaukee is launching a new program called Rising Tide aimed at expanding opportunities, driving revenue growth and increasing wealth among minority business owners.

SUM, a Greater Milwaukee Committee initiative, announced today it has received a $430,000 grant from the social justice-focused Surdna Foundation for Rising Tide, and last year got $175,000 from Surdna to pilot the program.

According to a Pew Research Center analysis of government data, income gaps have persisted for decades across U.S. racial and ethnic groups. “In 2016, blacks at the 90th percentile of their distribution earned 68% as much as whites at their 90th percentile, the same as in 1970,” Pew found.

White family networks frequently hold more generational wealth than black and Latino family networks, which has created a gap in the transition of wealth that is felt among the business owners with which SUM works, said Elmer Moore, executive director of SUM.

“The fundamental quest was about the gap between the relative wealth between these different communities,” Moore said. “What we were interested in was the fact that that’s playing out even in business owners with relatively similar revenues and relatively similar-sized businesses. So this is a way to begin to address that.”

With the introduction of Rising Tide, SUM plans to analyze assets, as well as resources and networks available to business owners to help narrow the gap. For example, the program could assess estate plans and insurance, he said.

“Maybe most importantly, it includes an intention to transmit some wealth across generations,” Moore said. “We still feel that we are iterating on the model currently.”

SUM will host one cohort of Rising Tide per year to start, and plans to keep the participants private, he said.

“We absolutely see this as being something that we expand because we’re really motivated to change the state of family wealth and generational wealth in black and brown communities,” Moore said.

Scale Up Milwaukee is launching a new program called Rising Tide aimed at expanding opportunities, driving revenue growth and increasing wealth among minority business owners.

SUM, a Greater Milwaukee Committee initiative, announced today it has received a $430,000 grant from the social justice-focused Surdna Foundation for Rising Tide, and last year got $175,000 from Surdna to pilot the program.

According to a Pew Research Center analysis of government data, income gaps have persisted for decades across U.S. racial and ethnic groups. “In 2016, blacks at the 90th percentile of their distribution earned 68% as much as whites at their 90th percentile, the same as in 1970,” Pew found.

White family networks frequently hold more generational wealth than black and Latino family networks, which has created a gap in the transition of wealth that is felt among the business owners with which SUM works, said Elmer Moore, executive director of SUM.

“The fundamental quest was about the gap between the relative wealth between these different communities,” Moore said. “What we were interested in was the fact that that’s playing out even in business owners with relatively similar revenues and relatively similar-sized businesses. So this is a way to begin to address that.”

With the introduction of Rising Tide, SUM plans to analyze assets, as well as resources and networks available to business owners to help narrow the gap. For example, the program could assess estate plans and insurance, he said.

“Maybe most importantly, it includes an intention to transmit some wealth across generations,” Moore said. “We still feel that we are iterating on the model currently.”

SUM will host one cohort of Rising Tide per year to start, and plans to keep the participants private, he said.

“We absolutely see this as being something that we expand because we’re really motivated to change the state of family wealth and generational wealth in black and brown communities,” Moore said.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What should the state do to boost funds for road construction?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Rites of passage

Family-owned BILTRITE has staying power

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

5 Ways To Grow Your Profit 61%
Strategic Business Center

06/14/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
SVA

06/14/20198:00 am-10:00 am

5 Ways to Grow Your Profits 61%
Reefpoint Brew House

06/19/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm

3HAG workshop at Carroll University
Carroll University

06/25/20198:00 am-11:30 am