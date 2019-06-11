MLK Economic Development Corp. names new executive director

Nicole Robbins promoted from MLKEDC housing and real estate development director

by

June 11, 2019, 11:12 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/ideas/economic-development/mlk-economic-development-corp-names-new-executive-director/

The Martin Luther King Economic Development Corp. has named Nicole Robbins as its new executive director.

Robbins succeeds Leo Ries, who has served as interim executive director since January 2016, following the passing of the organization’s longtime leader Welford Sanders.

“Nicole Robbins brings extensive expertise, a passion for community development, and a strong network of partners to her new role as the executive director of the Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation,” said Ben Johnson, chair of the MLKEDC board of directors. “The board of directors is pleased to have someone of her caliber to take the organization into the future.”

MLKEDC is a neighborhood-based nonprofit development organization that works to improve conditions in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood. MLKEDC has developed and currently owns and manages a portfolio of 193 affordable housing units, along with 63,800 square feet of retail and office space.

Robbins joined the organization in September 2018 as its director of housing and real estate development. In that role, she launched the new MLK Homes initiative, through which the organization purchases and rehabilitates homes and resells them to owner-occupants in the Harambee neighborhood.

“Economic expansion along Martin Luther King Drive is happening quickly, and how we manage this change is critical to the growth and well-being of our community,” Robbins said. “You will see the Martin Luther King Economic Development Corp. take a multidisciplinary approach which seeds equity and ownership, as well as builds social and cultural capital. I’m excited to bring my talents to bear during this important time and to continue the successful legacy of the Martin Luther King Economic Development Corp.”

After graduating from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 2006, Robbins worked as a corporate and regulatory attorney for Walgreen’s Corp. in Chicago. She returned to Milwaukee to start her own private law practice, Robbins Law Group, LLC, in 2011. As managing attorney, Robbins provided legal counsel to small businesses, nonprofits and Fortune 40 companies in the areas of real estate, corporate, regulatory, environmental, municipal and litigation matters.

Robbins is a 2015 graduate of the Associates in Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) program for emerging minority developers. She also holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Marquette University and a J.D. from the University of Wisconsin Law School.

The Martin Luther King Economic Development Corp. has named Nicole Robbins as its new executive director.

Robbins succeeds Leo Ries, who has served as interim executive director since January 2016, following the passing of the organization’s longtime leader Welford Sanders.

“Nicole Robbins brings extensive expertise, a passion for community development, and a strong network of partners to her new role as the executive director of the Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation,” said Ben Johnson, chair of the MLKEDC board of directors. “The board of directors is pleased to have someone of her caliber to take the organization into the future.”

MLKEDC is a neighborhood-based nonprofit development organization that works to improve conditions in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood. MLKEDC has developed and currently owns and manages a portfolio of 193 affordable housing units, along with 63,800 square feet of retail and office space.

Robbins joined the organization in September 2018 as its director of housing and real estate development. In that role, she launched the new MLK Homes initiative, through which the organization purchases and rehabilitates homes and resells them to owner-occupants in the Harambee neighborhood.

“Economic expansion along Martin Luther King Drive is happening quickly, and how we manage this change is critical to the growth and well-being of our community,” Robbins said. “You will see the Martin Luther King Economic Development Corp. take a multidisciplinary approach which seeds equity and ownership, as well as builds social and cultural capital. I’m excited to bring my talents to bear during this important time and to continue the successful legacy of the Martin Luther King Economic Development Corp.”

After graduating from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 2006, Robbins worked as a corporate and regulatory attorney for Walgreen’s Corp. in Chicago. She returned to Milwaukee to start her own private law practice, Robbins Law Group, LLC, in 2011. As managing attorney, Robbins provided legal counsel to small businesses, nonprofits and Fortune 40 companies in the areas of real estate, corporate, regulatory, environmental, municipal and litigation matters.

Robbins is a 2015 graduate of the Associates in Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) program for emerging minority developers. She also holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Marquette University and a J.D. from the University of Wisconsin Law School.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What should the state do to boost funds for road construction?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Rites of passage

Family-owned BILTRITE has staying power

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

5 Ways To Grow Your Profit 61%
Strategic Business Center

06/14/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
SVA

06/14/20198:00 am-10:00 am

5 Ways to Grow Your Profits 61%
Reefpoint Brew House

06/19/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm

3HAG workshop at Carroll University
Carroll University

06/25/20198:00 am-11:30 am