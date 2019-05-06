Milwaukee-area tourism sees steady growth

Tourism generated a total of $5.7 billion in business sales to the greater Milwaukee area in 2018, according to the latest numbers released from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

Visitors last year spent a total of $3.2 billion at area hotels, restaurants, retailers and attractions, which is a 6.7 percent increase over 2017. In addition, tourism supported 52,357 full-time jobs last year, up 2.7 percent from 51,000 full-time jobs in 2017.

State and local tax revenue generated by tourism in 2018 was $372 million, up 6.3 percent over 2017.

As Wisconsin’s largest tourism market, the greater Milwaukee area brings in 26 percent of the state’s total tourism economic impact.

Milwaukee County’s tourism market experienced similar year-over-year growth, with total business sales increasing by 5.2 percent to $3.7 billion. Visitor spending increased by 5.8 percent to more than $2.1 billion, largely driven by increases in retail and recreational spending.

“These numbers indicate continued strong growth for tourism throughout the region,” said Paul Upchurch, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee. “The city has arrived – from major conventions like the DNC to a rapidly growing leisure market, it’s clear that the secret is out about Milwaukee. Our wonderfully random amenities, venues, attractions, and natural resources make Milwaukee a top choice for visitors.”

The Democratic National Convention, set to take place July 13 to 16, 2020, is expected to attract 50,000 visitors and generate roughly $200 million in economic impact to the Milwaukee area, largely benefitting its hotel, restaurant and transportation industries.

The numbers released Monday by VISIT Milwaukee are estimates from The Economic Impact of Tourism in Wisconsin, an annual tourism impact study commissioned by the state and conducted by Tourism Economics and released by Travel Wisconsin in early May to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week, taking place May 5 to May 11.

Racine County visitors bureau Real Racine also on Monday released the latest tourism data from Tourism Economics, indicating visitor spending in that county totaled $250 million in 2018. That’s a 5.7 percent increase from 2017.

Tourism in Racine County supported 4,030 local jobs last year, generating $28 million in state and local taxes.

Tourism Economics additionally found visitor spending in Wisconsin last year increased by 4.86 percent to $13.3 billion.