Milwaukee-area tourism sees steady growth

Business sales, direct visitor spending and labor support all increase over last year

by

May 06, 2019, 1:23 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/ideas/economic-development/milwaukee-area-tourism-sees-steady-growth/

Tourism generated a total of $5.7 billion in business sales to the greater Milwaukee area in 2018, according to the latest numbers released from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

Downtown Milwaukee
Credit: Maredithe Meyer

Visitors last year spent a total of $3.2 billion at area hotels, restaurants, retailers and attractions, which is a 6.7 percent increase over 2017. In addition, tourism supported 52,357 full-time jobs last year, up 2.7 percent from 51,000 full-time jobs in 2017. 

State and local tax revenue generated by tourism in 2018 was $372 million, up 6.3 percent over 2017. 

As Wisconsin’s largest tourism market, the greater Milwaukee area brings in 26 percent of the state’s total tourism economic impact.

Milwaukee County’s tourism market experienced similar year-over-year growth, with total business sales increasing by 5.2 percent to $3.7 billion. Visitor spending increased by 5.8 percent to more than $2.1 billion, largely driven by increases in retail and recreational spending.

“These numbers indicate continued strong growth for tourism throughout the region,” said Paul Upchurch, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee. “The city has arrived – from major conventions like the DNC to a rapidly growing leisure market, it’s clear that the secret is out about Milwaukee. Our wonderfully random amenities, venues, attractions, and natural resources make Milwaukee a top choice for visitors.”

The Democratic National Convention, set to take place July 13 to 16, 2020, is expected to attract 50,000 visitors and generate roughly $200 million in economic impact to the Milwaukee area, largely benefitting its hotel, restaurant and transportation industries. 

The numbers released Monday by VISIT Milwaukee are estimates from The Economic Impact of Tourism in Wisconsin, an annual tourism impact study commissioned by the state and conducted by Tourism Economics and released by Travel Wisconsin in early May to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week, taking place May 5 to May 11.

Racine County visitors bureau Real Racine also on Monday released the latest tourism data from Tourism Economics, indicating visitor spending in that county totaled $250 million in 2018. That’s a 5.7 percent increase from 2017.

Tourism in Racine County supported 4,030 local jobs last year, generating $28 million in state and local taxes.

Tourism Economics additionally found visitor spending in Wisconsin last year increased by 4.86 percent to $13.3 billion.

Tourism generated a total of $5.7 billion in business sales to the greater Milwaukee area in 2018, according to the latest numbers released from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

Downtown Milwaukee
Credit: Maredithe Meyer

Visitors last year spent a total of $3.2 billion at area hotels, restaurants, retailers and attractions, which is a 6.7 percent increase over 2017. In addition, tourism supported 52,357 full-time jobs last year, up 2.7 percent from 51,000 full-time jobs in 2017. 

State and local tax revenue generated by tourism in 2018 was $372 million, up 6.3 percent over 2017. 

As Wisconsin’s largest tourism market, the greater Milwaukee area brings in 26 percent of the state’s total tourism economic impact.

Milwaukee County’s tourism market experienced similar year-over-year growth, with total business sales increasing by 5.2 percent to $3.7 billion. Visitor spending increased by 5.8 percent to more than $2.1 billion, largely driven by increases in retail and recreational spending.

“These numbers indicate continued strong growth for tourism throughout the region,” said Paul Upchurch, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee. “The city has arrived – from major conventions like the DNC to a rapidly growing leisure market, it’s clear that the secret is out about Milwaukee. Our wonderfully random amenities, venues, attractions, and natural resources make Milwaukee a top choice for visitors.”

The Democratic National Convention, set to take place July 13 to 16, 2020, is expected to attract 50,000 visitors and generate roughly $200 million in economic impact to the Milwaukee area, largely benefitting its hotel, restaurant and transportation industries. 

The numbers released Monday by VISIT Milwaukee are estimates from The Economic Impact of Tourism in Wisconsin, an annual tourism impact study commissioned by the state and conducted by Tourism Economics and released by Travel Wisconsin in early May to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week, taking place May 5 to May 11.

Racine County visitors bureau Real Racine also on Monday released the latest tourism data from Tourism Economics, indicating visitor spending in that county totaled $250 million in 2018. That’s a 5.7 percent increase from 2017.

Tourism in Racine County supported 4,030 local jobs last year, generating $28 million in state and local taxes.

Tourism Economics additionally found visitor spending in Wisconsin last year increased by 4.86 percent to $13.3 billion.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state renegotiate its contract with Foxconn?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Milwaukee’s crumbling cultural assets

Funding solution needed for regional attractions

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Raising the bar on senior living
Raising the bar on senior living

Providers are continuing to revamp communities to meet demands

by Gene Guszkowski

Meet the modern apprenticeships
Meet the modern apprenticeships

The state of Wisconsin is expanding the apprenticeship model to new frontiers.

by Karen Morgan

Start early with Youth Apprenticeship
Start early with Youth Apprenticeship

A great investment for any Wisconsin business seeking qualified employees

by Karen Morgan

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Milwaukee Real Estate Breakfast for OneVillage Partners
The Wisconsin Club

05/14/20197:15 am-9:00 am

 Healthy Leaders, Healthy Community
Union Grove Municipal Building

05/15/201912:00 am-1:15 pm

2019 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Luncheon
Italian Community Center

05/15/201912:00 am

Building a High-Performing Culture
Westmoor Country Club

05/21/20198:00 am-10:00 am

5 Ways to Grow Your Profits 61%
Reefpoint Brew House

05/22/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm