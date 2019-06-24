Blue Mangoes raising first investor round

Social enterprise participating in Target incubator

by

June 24, 2019, 11:34 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/ideas/economic-development/blue-mangoes-raising-first-investor-round/

Blue Mangoes LLC, the Milwaukee-based dried fruit social enterprise, is raising its first investor round of funding.

Blue Mangoes program director Hayden Vest, back row far right, with the women of the Broadway Cooperative and QA/QC manager John Bosco in Padibe, Uganda.

The company, which empowers female cooperatives in developing countries to collect surplus fruit and dehydrate it to be sold, is on the path to raising $600,000 from investors to accelerate its growth. The pre-seed round is expected to close in August, said Joshua Shefner, founder and chief executive officer. Since its 2017 inception, Blue Mangoes has been bootstrapped with entrepreneurship competition winnings, a Kiva loan, a Kickstarter and a federal grant.

The company, which now has 16 employees worldwide, plans to use the funding to launch its products for sale online and push into retail.

One thing that may help with the retail effort: This summer, Blue Mangoes is taking part in the new Target Incubator in Minneapolis.

“(Being sold at Target is) not a guarantee. But we do have a lot of meetings with the merchandising team,” Shefner said.

Blue Mangoes LLC, the Milwaukee-based dried fruit social enterprise, is raising its first investor round of funding.

Blue Mangoes program director Hayden Vest, back row far right, with the women of the Broadway Cooperative and QA/QC manager John Bosco in Padibe, Uganda.

The company, which empowers female cooperatives in developing countries to collect surplus fruit and dehydrate it to be sold, is on the path to raising $600,000 from investors to accelerate its growth. The pre-seed round is expected to close in August, said Joshua Shefner, founder and chief executive officer. Since its 2017 inception, Blue Mangoes has been bootstrapped with entrepreneurship competition winnings, a Kiva loan, a Kickstarter and a federal grant.

The company, which now has 16 employees worldwide, plans to use the funding to launch its products for sale online and push into retail.

One thing that may help with the retail effort: This summer, Blue Mangoes is taking part in the new Target Incubator in Minneapolis.

“(Being sold at Target is) not a guarantee. But we do have a lot of meetings with the merchandising team,” Shefner said.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is the outlook for your business for the second half of 2019?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wish you were ‘beer’

Brewcations boost Milwaukee tourism industry

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/13/20197:30 am-9:30 am

3HAG workshop at Carroll University
Carroll University

06/25/20198:00 am-11:30 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
Strategic Business Center

07/11/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm

PEAK Speaker Series
Sussex Civic Center

07/18/20197:00 am-9:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

07/18/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Challenger Event Honoring Chris & John McDermott
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/16/201910:30 am-8:30 pm