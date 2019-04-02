Applications open for Scale Up Milwaukee Growth Accelerator

Applications are now open for the sixth cohort of the Scale Up Milwaukee Growth Accelerator, Scale Up Milwaukee announced this week.

The accelerator, formerly called Scalerator, was revamped last year in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Its faculty now teach the five-month business growth training program, which covers sales and marketing; finance and operations; and management.

An initiative of the Greater Milwaukee Committee, Scale Up Milwaukee’s mission is to help existing southeastern Wisconsin businesses accelerate their growth to drive economic development.

Applications will be accepted through May 3. Scale Up will select 15 participating companies, generally with revenues of between $1 million and $10 million, via a competitive application process. The program begins in June.

“The Growth Accelerator helped us take a hard look at what we could be doing to improve our business, increase employee engagement and do a better job of telling our story. We are implementing the lessons learned and expect a sustained positive impact on our success,” said Lafayette Crump, chief operating officer of Prism Technical, a past participant in the Growth Accelerator.