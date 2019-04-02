Applications open for Scale Up Milwaukee Growth Accelerator

Sixth cohort starts in June

April 02, 2019, 1:02 PM

Applications are now open for the sixth cohort of the Scale Up Milwaukee Growth Accelerator, Scale Up Milwaukee announced this week.

Elmer Moore, executive director of Scale Up Milwaukee.

The accelerator, formerly called Scalerator, was revamped last year in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Its faculty now teach the five-month business growth training program, which covers sales and marketing; finance and operations; and management.

An initiative of the Greater Milwaukee Committee, Scale Up Milwaukee’s mission is to help existing southeastern Wisconsin businesses accelerate their growth to drive economic development.

Applications will be accepted through May 3. Scale Up will select 15 participating companies, generally with revenues of between $1 million and $10 million, via a competitive application process. The program begins in June.

“The Growth Accelerator helped us take a hard look at what we could be doing to improve our business, increase employee engagement and do a better job of telling our story. We are implementing the lessons learned and expect a sustained positive impact on our success,” said Lafayette Crump, chief operating officer of Prism Technical, a past participant in the Growth Accelerator.

Brexit: How it still will likely impact your portfolio
Brexit: How it still will likely impact your portfolio

Eventually, the markets, investors, and everyday people will have to come to grips with the decisions made in the U.K.

by Dave Spano

Open data is essential to fixing health care
Open data is essential to fixing health care

Lack of data sharing is a key reason why we are not seeing improvements

by Jim Mueller

Department of Labor proposes new changes to overtime law
Department of Labor proposes new changes to overtime law

The proposed rule would make more than a million additional American workers eligible for overtime

by Laurie Meyer

Apprenticeship: A Wisconsin tradition
Apprenticeship: A Wisconsin tradition

Many employers don't realize they, too, can be a part of this great tradition

by Karen Morgan

Consolidation in health care, disruption coming soon?
Consolidation in health care, disruption coming soon?

Local and national insurers are continuing to partner, innovate and adapt

by Jim Mueller

