More Wisconsin companies make Fortune 1000

Wisconsin has the same number of companies on the 2019 Fortune 500 list as it did last year, but has added three more companies to the Fortune 1000 list, published recently by Fortune magazine.

Wisconsin still has nine companies on the Fortune 500 list, but now has 25 on the Fortune 1000 list, up from 22 in 2018.

Waukesha-based Generac Holdings Inc. (ranked 979), Racine-based Modine Manufacturing Co. (958) and Middleton-based Spectrum Brands (505) Holdings were the state’s new additions to the Fortune 1000 list.

Generac, a manufacturer of generators and engine-powered products for the residential, light commercial and industrial markets, has grown with some recent acquisitions. Last year, Generac acquired Mexico City-based generator manufacturer Selmec Equipos Industriales. Earlier this year, Generac acquired Maine-based Pika Energy Inc. and Vancouver-based Neurio Technology Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., which makes Rayovac batteries and Remington personal care products, announced in 2018 that it would merge with its controlling shareholder HRG Group Inc. in a deal valued at $10 billion. Also in 2018, St. Louis-based Energizer Holdings Inc. announced that it would acquire the auto care business of Spectrum Brands.

Wisconsin will soon lose one of its Fortune 1000 companies. Milwaukee-based Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (822) will move its headquarters to North Carolina as part of its merger with the Ingersoll Rand industrial segment.

Here’s the complete list of Wisconsin’s Fortune 1000 companies for 2019, ranked by annual revenue, with 2018 rank in parentheses:

111. Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., Milwaukee, $29.1 billion, (104)

141. ManpowerGroup, Milwaukee, $22 billion, (143)

157. Kohl’s Corp., Menomonee Falls, $20.2 billion, (156)

306. American Family Insurance Group, Madison, $10.3 billion, (311)

395. Oshkosh Corp., Oshkosh, $7.7 billion, (414)

398. WEC Energy Group, Milwaukee, $7.7 billion, (372)

452. Rockwell Automation Inc., Milwaukee $6.7 billion, (445)

488. Fiserv Inc., Brookfield, $5.8 billion, (487)

492. Harley-Davidson Inc., Milwaukee, $5.7 billion, (488)

505. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Middleton $5.5 billion, (unranked in 2018)

542. Schneider National Inc., Green Bay, $5 billion, (567)

608. Quad/Graphics Inc., Sussex, $4.2 billion, (593)

618. Bemis Co. Inc., Neenah, $4.1 billion, (597)

619. Snap-on Inc., Kenosha, $4.1 billion, (602)

662. CUNA Mutual Group, Madison, $3.7 billion, (660)

670. Regal Beloit Corp., Beloit, $3.3 billion, (688)

680. Alliant Energy Corp., Madison, $3.5 billion, (682)

685. Sentry Insurance Group, Stevens Point, $3.5 billion, (694)

731. A.O. Smith Corp., Milwaukee, $3.2 billion, (732)

784. Plexus Corp., Neenah, $2.9 billion, (825)

822. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc., Milwaukee, $2.7 billion, (854)

883. REV Group Inc., Milwaukee, $2.4 billion, (887)

958. Modine Manufacturing Co., Racine, $2.1 billion (unranked in 2018)

970. Rexnord Corp., Milwaukee, $2.1 billion (982)

979. Generac Holdings Inc., Waukesha, $2 billion (unranked in 2018)