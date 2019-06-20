Wisconsin added 1,800 jobs in May, unemployment rate unchanged

Labor force participation rate down 0.8% in last year

by

June 20, 2019, 12:27 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/biztracker/employment-biztracker/wisconsin-added-1800-jobs-in-may-unemployment-rate-unchanged/

Wisconsin added 1,800 private sector jobs in May and the state’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.8%, according to seasonally adjusted data released by the Department of Workforce Development on Thursday.

The state’s labor force participation rate also continued a downward trend, dropping 0.2 percentage points from April to 67.3%. In May 2018, the participation rate was 68.1%.

The overall labor force has declined by 17,400 since May 2018, according to monthly household survey data.

A separate survey of businesses showed private sector payrolls increased by 19,600 in the last year or 0.76%.

Service providing industries were responsible for most of the job growth in the last year, led by 5,400 more positions in education and health services and 4,100 jobs in leisure and hospitality. Manufacturing added 1,900 and construction added 2,300.

Construction jobs gains led the way from April to May this year, adding 2,100 jobs. Education and health care added 1,000 while professional and business services was down 1,300.

Wisconsin added 1,800 private sector jobs in May and the state’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.8%, according to seasonally adjusted data released by the Department of Workforce Development on Thursday.

The state’s labor force participation rate also continued a downward trend, dropping 0.2 percentage points from April to 67.3%. In May 2018, the participation rate was 68.1%.

The overall labor force has declined by 17,400 since May 2018, according to monthly household survey data.

A separate survey of businesses showed private sector payrolls increased by 19,600 in the last year or 0.76%.

Service providing industries were responsible for most of the job growth in the last year, led by 5,400 more positions in education and health services and 4,100 jobs in leisure and hospitality. Manufacturing added 1,900 and construction added 2,300.

Construction jobs gains led the way from April to May this year, adding 2,100 jobs. Education and health care added 1,000 while professional and business services was down 1,300.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is the outlook for your business for the second half of 2019?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Rites of passage

Family-owned BILTRITE has staying power

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/13/20197:30 am-9:30 am

3HAG workshop at Carroll University
Carroll University

06/25/20198:00 am-11:30 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
Strategic Business Center

07/11/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm

PEAK Speaker Series
Sussex Civic Center

07/18/20197:00 am-9:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

07/18/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Challenger Event Honoring Chris & John McDermott
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/16/201910:30 am-8:30 pm