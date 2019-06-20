Wisconsin added 1,800 jobs in May, unemployment rate unchanged

Wisconsin added 1,800 private sector jobs in May and the state’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.8%, according to seasonally adjusted data released by the Department of Workforce Development on Thursday.

The state’s labor force participation rate also continued a downward trend, dropping 0.2 percentage points from April to 67.3%. In May 2018, the participation rate was 68.1%.

The overall labor force has declined by 17,400 since May 2018, according to monthly household survey data.

A separate survey of businesses showed private sector payrolls increased by 19,600 in the last year or 0.76%.

Service providing industries were responsible for most of the job growth in the last year, led by 5,400 more positions in education and health services and 4,100 jobs in leisure and hospitality. Manufacturing added 1,900 and construction added 2,300.

Construction jobs gains led the way from April to May this year, adding 2,100 jobs. Education and health care added 1,000 while professional and business services was down 1,300.