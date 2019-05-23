City populations are growing, but not Milwaukee’s

Population down 2,808 since 2010 Census

by

May 23, 2019, 1:16 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/biztracker/economy-biztracker/city-populations-are-growing-but-not-milwaukees/

The city of Milwaukee’s population decreased by 1,880 last year, marking the fourth straight year the city has seen a decline in the number of residents, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Milwaukee’s population has now decreased by 2,808 since the 2010 Census, a 0.5% decline.

The lack of population growth in Milwaukee runs counter to national trends. The 100 largest cities in the country have averaged growth of around 9% since 2010 and the 40 cities closest in size to Milwaukee have averaged nearly 10% growth.

If Milwaukee would have grown at the average pace of those groups, the city would have added 54,000 to nearly 59,000 residents since 2010.

Those groups, of course, include many of the fast growing cities in the south and west. But Milwaukee still lags behind the average pace of growth for the top 25 cities in the Midwest. That group has averaged 5% growth, a pace that would have added nearly 30,000 residents to Milwaukee.

Consider the six cities nationally that were closest to Milwaukee in population in the 2010 Census: Boston, Seattle, Denver, Portland, Las Vegas and Oklahoma City. Every one of those cities experienced double-digit percentage growth and added at least 60,000 residents. Two of those cities – Seattle and Denver – have added more than 115,000 residents.

The new Census Bureau data estimates the population as of July 1 last year and is limited specifically to cities. Data for metro areas was released earlier this year.

Metro Milwaukee, which includes Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties, has seen slightly stronger population growth since 2010, increasing by 20,159 residents or 1.3%. Of U.S. metor areas, the Milwaukee area ranks 269th in percentage growth and 143rd in the total number of residents added.

By comparison, the six metro areas closest to Milwaukee in 2010 – a list that includes Austin, Virginia Beach, Nashville, Providence, Jacksonville and Memphis – has averaged 10.4% growth since 2010.

Within southeastern Wisconsin, the municipalities with the most new residents since 2010 include:

  1. Bristol (+2,502 new residents)
  2. Menomonee Falls (+2,045)
  3. Oak Creek (+2,019)
  4. Wauwatosa (+1,980)
  5. Waukesha (+1,831)
  6. City of Pewaukee (+1,416)
  7. Pleasant Prairie (+1,204)
  8. Hartford (+1,106)
  9. Oconomowoc (+1,088)
  10. Muskego (+968)

The communities with the largest decreases include:

  1. Milwaukee (-2,808)
  2. Racine (-1,428)
  3. Sheboygan (-1,108)
  4. West Allis (-919)
  5. South Milwaukee (-355)
  6. Sturtevant (-331)
  7. Whitefish Bay (-244)
  8. Brown Deer (-100)
  9. Hales Corners (-94)
  10. Thiensville (-88)

The municipalities with the largest gains since 2010 across Wisconsin are primarily concentrated in Dane County. Madison has added 24,845 residents while Fitchburg and Sun Prairie have added 4,910 and 4,610 respectively. Verona and Middleton are also among the top 10 for number of residents added at 2,547 and 2,342.

The city of Milwaukee’s population decreased by 1,880 last year, marking the fourth straight year the city has seen a decline in the number of residents, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Milwaukee’s population has now decreased by 2,808 since the 2010 Census, a 0.5% decline.

The lack of population growth in Milwaukee runs counter to national trends. The 100 largest cities in the country have averaged growth of around 9% since 2010 and the 40 cities closest in size to Milwaukee have averaged nearly 10% growth.

If Milwaukee would have grown at the average pace of those groups, the city would have added 54,000 to nearly 59,000 residents since 2010.

Those groups, of course, include many of the fast growing cities in the south and west. But Milwaukee still lags behind the average pace of growth for the top 25 cities in the Midwest. That group has averaged 5% growth, a pace that would have added nearly 30,000 residents to Milwaukee.

Consider the six cities nationally that were closest to Milwaukee in population in the 2010 Census: Boston, Seattle, Denver, Portland, Las Vegas and Oklahoma City. Every one of those cities experienced double-digit percentage growth and added at least 60,000 residents. Two of those cities – Seattle and Denver – have added more than 115,000 residents.

The new Census Bureau data estimates the population as of July 1 last year and is limited specifically to cities. Data for metro areas was released earlier this year.

Metro Milwaukee, which includes Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties, has seen slightly stronger population growth since 2010, increasing by 20,159 residents or 1.3%. Of U.S. metor areas, the Milwaukee area ranks 269th in percentage growth and 143rd in the total number of residents added.

By comparison, the six metro areas closest to Milwaukee in 2010 – a list that includes Austin, Virginia Beach, Nashville, Providence, Jacksonville and Memphis – has averaged 10.4% growth since 2010.

Within southeastern Wisconsin, the municipalities with the most new residents since 2010 include:

  1. Bristol (+2,502 new residents)
  2. Menomonee Falls (+2,045)
  3. Oak Creek (+2,019)
  4. Wauwatosa (+1,980)
  5. Waukesha (+1,831)
  6. City of Pewaukee (+1,416)
  7. Pleasant Prairie (+1,204)
  8. Hartford (+1,106)
  9. Oconomowoc (+1,088)
  10. Muskego (+968)

The communities with the largest decreases include:

  1. Milwaukee (-2,808)
  2. Racine (-1,428)
  3. Sheboygan (-1,108)
  4. West Allis (-919)
  5. South Milwaukee (-355)
  6. Sturtevant (-331)
  7. Whitefish Bay (-244)
  8. Brown Deer (-100)
  9. Hales Corners (-94)
  10. Thiensville (-88)

The municipalities with the largest gains since 2010 across Wisconsin are primarily concentrated in Dane County. Madison has added 24,845 residents while Fitchburg and Sun Prairie have added 4,910 and 4,610 respectively. Verona and Middleton are also among the top 10 for number of residents added at 2,547 and 2,342.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Congress be permitted to review President Trump's tax returns?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Want talent? Where’s your office?

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn
How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn

A simple three-step process that generates very strong results without a large time commitment and advertising money

by Tom Wolf

Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage
Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage

A win-win solution that provides opportunities for students and fresh talent for businesses

by Laura Derpinghaus

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

05/31/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

06/06/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm