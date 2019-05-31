See photos from the 15th annual BizExpo

Daylong event featured seminars, award presentations, networking and more than 100 exhibitors

May 31, 2019, 1:58 PM

More than 2,400 people attended the 15th annual BizExpo, a daylong southeastern Wisconsin business-to-business conference presented by BizTimes Media, was held Thursday, May 30, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Kicking off BizExpo was the Women in Business Breakfast, which featured a panel discussion of women who lead Milwaukee area organizations and made dramatic changes at some point during their careers, and concluded with the presentation of the Woman Executive of the Year Award to Mary Lou Young, the retired CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

The exhibit floor at BizExpo featured more than 100 exhibitors, and ran all day until 4:30 p.m. Also held throughout the day were 18 strategy seminars, free for all attendees.

The annual Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards luncheon featured Brad Hollister, the chief executive officer of Madison-based SwanLeap, which is the #1 ranked company on the Inc. 5000 list, who gave the keynote presentation. Top entrepreneurs and innovators in the region were presented with their awards, and Paper Machinery Corp. co-founder Donald Baumgartner received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Concluding BizExpo was the After Hours networking session from 5-7 p.m.

