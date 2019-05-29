Second Christine McMahon seminar added to BizExpo lineup

Christine McMahon, a speaker, trainer, consultant, executive coach and the owner of Christine McMahon & Associates will present an additional seminar at BizExpo on Thursday, May 30, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

The presentation, “Fast Tracking Sales Growth,” will cover strategies for improving sales success. It will take place at 9:45 a.m. at BizExpo in seminar room A, replacing a previously scheduled seminar by Alonzo Kelly, president of Kelly Leadership Group LLC. Kelly is unable to attend and had to cancel the seminar.

McMahon is also presenting another seminar at BizExpo on negotiation strategy. That seminar will occur at 10:45 a.m. at seminar room C.

McMahon is a former sales executive for Nabisco, SlimFast and Procter & Gamble. She is also a strategies columnist for BizTimes Milwaukee.

The seminars at BizExpo are free for all attendees.

BizExpo is presented by BizTimes Media.