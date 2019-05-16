Leaders from Bartolotta, Ariens, Wisconsin Lift Truck to speak at Family Business Summit

Annual BizTimes event to be held on June 13, will include roundtable discussions

May 16, 2019, 12:50 PM

Leaders from Bartolotta Restaurants, Ariens Company and Wisconsin Lift Truck Corp. will speak at the annual Family & Closely Held Business Summit, presented by BizTimes Media on Thursday, June 13.

Leaders of those Wisconsin family businesses will provide insights, philosophies and stories about how they have navigated the complex issues related to growing a successful closely held business. The speakers will include:

  • Dan Ariens, chairman and CEO of Brillion-based Ariens Company
  • Paul Bartolotta, chef and co-owner and Keith Trafton, chief operating officer and managing partner of Milwaukee-based The Bartolotta Restaurants
  • Jerry Weidmann, president of Brookfield-based Wisconsin Lift Truck Corp., which is part of Wolter Group LLC

Following their remarks, there will be a Q&A with Ariens, Bartolotta, Trafton and Weidmann, led by David Borst, executive director and chief operating officer of Family Business Leadership Partners.

The event will be held on Thursday, June 13, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee. Click here for more information and to register.

The remarks by Ariens, Bartolotta, Trafton and Weidmann will be preceded by nationally-recognized futurist David Zach, who will provide a business owner’s guide to the future. Zach will provide forecasts and observations about the business world, covering topics ranging from artificial intelligence to generational workforce shifts.

After the Q&A with Ariens, Bartolotta, Trafton and Weidmann, there will be 12 concurrent roundtable sessions led by family and closely-held company leaders from area businesses. The roundtable discussion leaders will include:

  • Nick Chiappetta, chief operating officer, Chiappetta Shoes
  • Tony Chiappetta, chief executive officer, Chiappetta Shoes
  • Jake Hansen, principal, Jacsten Holdings
  • Jay Koenitzer, stockholder and board member of Helwig Carbon Products Inc.
  • Sam Maglio, president of Maglio Companies
  • Bob Piekenbrock Jr., a founding member of the Schmid Family Council for the Crescent Electric Supply Company.
  • Patty Piekenbrock Reiman, a founding member of the Schmid Family Council for the Crescent Electric Supply Company.
  • James Phelps, president of JCP Construction
  • Richard A. Smith, CEO of R.A. Smith
  • Robyn Trester-Vaupel, president of Trester-Metropolitan

The Family & Closely Held Business Summit is sponsored by Davis & Kuelthau, The Riverwood Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley, National Exchange Bank & Trust and SVA. Vistage is a partner for the event.

