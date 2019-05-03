Futurist David Zach will provide insight at Family & Closely Held Business Summit

Annual BizTimes event to be held on June 13

May 03, 2019, 1:22 PM

Nationally-recognized futurist David Zach will provide a business owner’s guide to the future as the keynote speaker for the annual Family & Closely Held Business Summit, presented by BizTimes Media.

David Zach

The event will be held on Thursday, June 13, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee. Click here for more information and to register.

Zach will provide forecasts and observations about the business world, covering topics ranging from artificial intelligence to generational workforce shifts.

Zach has delivered presentations throughout North America and Europe to over 1,500 clients, ranging from the American Bankers Association to the Oklahoma National Guard. He has served on the Wisconsin Small Business Advisory Council and on the board of the American Institute of Architects.

Following Zach’s 30-minute talk, four Wisconsin family business leaders will provide insights, philosophies and stories about how they have navigated the complex issues related to growing a successful closely held business. Those speakers will include:

  • Dan Ariens, chairman and CEO of Brillion-based Ariens Company
  • Paul Bartolotta, chef and co-owner and Keith Trafton, chief operating officer and managing partner of Milwaukee-based The Bartolotta Restaurants
  • Jerry Weidmann, president of Brookfield-based Wisconsin Lift Truck Corp., which is part of Wolter Group LLC

Following their remarks, there will be a Q&A with Ariens, Bartolotta, Trafton and Weidmann, led by David Borst, executive director and chief operating officer of Family Business Leadership Partners.

After the presentations, there will be 12 concurrent roundtable sessions led by family and closely-held company leaders from area businesses. The roundtable discussion leaders will include:

  • Nick Chiappetta, chief operating officer, Chiappetta Shoes
  • Tony Chiappetta, chief executive officer, Chiappetta Shoes
  • Jake Hansen, principal, Jacsten Holdings
  • Jay Koenitzer, stockholder and board member of Helwig Carbon Products Inc.
  • Sam Maglio, president of Maglio Companies
  • Bob Piekenbrock Jr., a founding member of the Schmid Family Council for the Crescent Electric Supply Company.
  • Patty Piekenbrock Reiman, a founding member of the Schmid Family Council for the Crescent Electric Supply Company.
  • James Phelps, president of JCP Construction
  • Richard A. Smith, CEO of R.A. Smith
  • Robyn Trester-Vaupel, president of Trester-Metropolitan

The Family & Closely Held Business Summit is sponsored by Davis & Kuelthau, The Riverwood Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley, National Exchange Bank & Trust and SVA. Vistage is a partner for the event.

