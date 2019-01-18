BizTimes Media is seeking speakers for its 15th annual BizExpo event, which will be held on Thursday, May 31, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

BizExpo is an all-day event that includes the Women In Business breakfast, an exhibit floor featuring dozens of local businesses, the Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards luncheon and an After Hours event.

In addition, throughout the day at BizExpo, 18 strategy seminars are held on a variety of topics that will provide insights for attendees to help them improve business and grow their companies.

Business trainers, coaches or practitioners with public speaking skills and whose expertise matches up with today’s most relevant business trends and practices are ideal candidates to be BizExpo seminar speakers.

Click here to apply to be a BizExpo seminar speaker, or to be a speaker at any BizTimes Media event.

BizTimes Media is also seeking nominations for its Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) awards, which will be presented at the BizExpo awards luncheon. Ideal Bravo! Entrepreneur nominees are individuals who demonstrate the best traits of entrepreneurship including willingness to take risk, drive, perseverance, flexibility and more. Ideal I.Q. (innovation quotient) nominees are companies who develop innovative products or services, or those with notably unique and innovative processes, operational structures and/or market strategies.

Click here to nominate an entrepreneur or an innovative company for a Bravo! or I.Q. award. Self nominations are welcomed.

The nomination deadline for the Bravo! and I.Q. awards is Friday, March 8.

