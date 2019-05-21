BizExpo to include 18 strategy seminars

Friday is deadline for free advanced registration to daylong May 30 conference

by

May 21, 2019, 10:58 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/biztimes-event-news/bizexpo-to-include-18-strategy-seminars/

The 15th annual BizExpo conference, to be held on Thursday, May 30, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee, will include a lineup of 18 strategy seminars to provide insight to help attendees run their businesses better.

The seminars are free to all BizExpo attendees. Click here to see a full list of the seminars.

Presented by BizTimes Media, BizExpo is a daylong business-to-business conference for southeastern Wisconsin business leaders. In addition to the seminars, the conference will include an exhibit floor, the Women in Business Breakfast, the Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards Luncheon and an After Hours networking session at the end of the day.

Free advanced online registration for BizExpo closes on Friday, May 24. The cost to register at the door is $20. There is an additional charge for tickets to the breakfast or lunch events.

Click here to register, or for more information about BizExpo.

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

