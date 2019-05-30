BizExpo is today

The 15th annual BizExpo, a daylong southeastern Wisconsin business-to-business conference presented by BizTimes Media, is being held today at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

The deadline for free online advanced registration was Friday and registration at the door ordinarily costs $20. However, free registration at the door is available by filling out this form and bringing it to BizExpo.

There is an additional charge for the breakfast and lunch events.

BizExpo begins with the Women in Business Breakfast, which features a panel discussion of women who lead Milwaukee area organizations and made dramatic changes at some point during their careers. The panel discussion will be moderated by BizTimes Milwaukee managing editor Molly Dill. The Women in Business Breakfast will conclude with the presentation of the Woman Executive of the Year Award to Mary Lou Young, the retired CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

The exhibit floor at BizExpo, featuring more than 100 exhibitors (local companies and organizations) will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There will also be 18 strategy seminars throughout the day, free for all BizExpo attendees.

The annual Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards luncheon will be held fro 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Brad Hollister, the chief executive officer of Madison-based SwanLeap, which is the #1 ranked company on the Inc. 5000 list, will give the keynote presentation. Awards will be presented to the top entrepreneurs and innovators in the region, including Paper Machinery Corp. co-founder Donald Baumgartner, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Bravo/I.Q. Awards luncheon is sold out.

BizExpo concludes with the After Hours networking session from 5-7 p.m.