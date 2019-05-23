BizExpo is next week

Friday is the deadline for free online registration

by

May 23, 2019, 10:47 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/biztimes-event-news/bizexpo-is-next-week/

The 15th annual BizExpo, a daylong southeastern Wisconsin business-to-business conference presented by BizTimes Media, will be held on Thursday, May 30, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

The deadline for free online advanced registration to BizExpo is Friday, May 24. Registration at the door costs $20. Click here to register for BizExpo. There is an additional charge for the breakfast and lunch events.

BizExpo will begin with the Women in Business Breakfast, which will feature a panel discussion of women who lead Milwaukee area organizations and made dramatic changes at some point during their careers. The panel discussion will be moderated by BizTimes Milwaukee managing editor Molly Dill. The Women in Business Breakfast will conclude with the presentation of the Woman Executive of the Year Award to Mary Lou Young, the retired CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. Click here to register for the Women in Business Breakfast.

The exhibit floor at BizExpo, featuring more than 100 exhibitors (local companies and organizations) will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There will also be 18 strategy seminars throughout the day, free for all BizExpo attendees.

The annual Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards luncheon will be held fro 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Brad Hollister, the chief executive officer of Madison-based SwanLeap, which is the #1 ranked company on the Inc. 5000 list, will give the keynote presentation. Awards will be presented to the top entrepreneurs and innovators in the region, including Paper Machinery Corp. co-founder Donald Baumgartner, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Click here to register for the Bravo/I.Q. Awards luncheon.

BizExpo concludes with the After Hours networking session from 5-7 p.m. Click here to register for After Hours.

The 15th annual BizExpo, a daylong southeastern Wisconsin business-to-business conference presented by BizTimes Media, will be held on Thursday, May 30, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

The deadline for free online advanced registration to BizExpo is Friday, May 24. Registration at the door costs $20. Click here to register for BizExpo. There is an additional charge for the breakfast and lunch events.

BizExpo will begin with the Women in Business Breakfast, which will feature a panel discussion of women who lead Milwaukee area organizations and made dramatic changes at some point during their careers. The panel discussion will be moderated by BizTimes Milwaukee managing editor Molly Dill. The Women in Business Breakfast will conclude with the presentation of the Woman Executive of the Year Award to Mary Lou Young, the retired CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. Click here to register for the Women in Business Breakfast.

The exhibit floor at BizExpo, featuring more than 100 exhibitors (local companies and organizations) will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There will also be 18 strategy seminars throughout the day, free for all BizExpo attendees.

The annual Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards luncheon will be held fro 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Brad Hollister, the chief executive officer of Madison-based SwanLeap, which is the #1 ranked company on the Inc. 5000 list, will give the keynote presentation. Awards will be presented to the top entrepreneurs and innovators in the region, including Paper Machinery Corp. co-founder Donald Baumgartner, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Click here to register for the Bravo/I.Q. Awards luncheon.

BizExpo concludes with the After Hours networking session from 5-7 p.m. Click here to register for After Hours.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Congress be permitted to review President Trump's tax returns?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Want talent? Where’s your office?

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn
How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn

A simple three-step process that generates very strong results without a large time commitment and advertising money

by Tom Wolf

Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage
Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage

A win-win solution that provides opportunities for students and fresh talent for businesses

by Laura Derpinghaus

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

05/31/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

06/06/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm